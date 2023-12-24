Russian forces are using drones to hunt for the Ukrainian weapons system that downed three Russian supersonic Su-34 strike aircraft earlier this week.

Speaking to national TV, Ukrainian Air Force spokesperson Yurii Ihnat said the Kremlin wanted to find the equipment “from which their planes were sent into eternal flight.”

He added: “Now the enemy, using drones, is trying to gather the maximum amount of intelligence in southern areas where the Russian fighter jets were brought down.”

Ukraine announced on Friday it had downed three Russian Su-34s, though the weapons system used has not been disclosed.

Some military-themed Telegram channels suggested the possible use of the Patriot anti-aircraft missile system.

The Su-34 [NATO codename “Fullback] aircraft is essentially a two-seat air-to-ground adaptation of the Su-27 “Fulcrum.”

They are employed as launch platforms of guided aerial bombs and Kh-59 missiles, which the Russians use to attack the Kherson region and other areas of Ukraine.

The commander of the Ukrainian Air Force, Mykola Oleschuk, said the operation was payback for an earlier Russian drone attack on which one of the drones was written “Die Bitch” in Russia.

In a Telegram post, he wrote: “Great idea! Here’s our answer! Today, at noon, in the Southern sector – minus three Russian Su-34 fighter-bombers!”

He added: “Eternal flight, ‘brothers’!”