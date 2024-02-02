The West operational command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) released a video on Telegram with the intriguing caption "A MAVIC drone captured a Russian soldier." "The future has already arrived. Now our drones are capturing Russian soldiers," read the video's caption. The footage depicts a Russian military man looking at the drone and slowly walking towards it. Subsequently, the video shows the Russian soldier surrendering to the AFU's military.

Kyiv Post could not independently verify when and where the footage was shot. In an interview with Kyiv Post, a Ukrainian aerial scout explained that the drone guided the Russian to the point where he could surrender. "It happens that MAVIC drops a note like: 'Go surrender, you won't be killed, and they will feed you.' And sometimes, a (Russian) soldier raises a white flag himself or signals with gestures or raised hands," they said. Advertisement "Then the MAVIC descends low and slowly flies, showing the way," he added. According to the aerial scout, the MAVIC drone even "nods the camera" when communicating with the military, indicating "yes" or "no." In addition, he described how MAVIC drones assist in delivering essential supplies such as medicine, water, food, and even cigarettes to exhausted AFU's soldiers wounded during assaults, while they await favorable conditions for evacuation. In early January, the 95th Separate Airborne Assault Brigade published a video showing how a Ukrainian soldier, captured by Russia and in an enemy trench, was successfully guided by a drone to Ukrainian positions.