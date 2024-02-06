Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion, Ukrainian forces have reportedly rendered about one-third of Russia's Black Sea Fleet inoperable, according to the Strategic Communications Department of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) via Telegram.

“The Ukrainian military has disabled approximately 33% of the warships belonging to the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation during the ongoing large-scale invasion,” Tuesday’s statement declared.

According to the data compiled by the AFU General Staff, Ukrainian operations have resulted in the disabling of 24 Russian surface vessels and one submarine.

Earlier remarks by Dmytro Pletenchuk, spokesperson for Ukraine’s Naval Forces, suggested that this has severely impeded, if not completely halted Black Sea Fleet activities.

At the outset of the full-scale invasion, Russia boasted a fleet of 80 operational ships, including approximately 30-35 offensive units such as large amphibious vessels, submarines, and minelayers, Pletenchuk said.

“Currently, 25 vessels of various types have been neutralized, , with an additional 15 undergoing repairs,” he added.

Ukraine's relentless strikes against Black Sea Fleet assets, particularly its primary base in Sevastopol, Crimea, have steadily eroded Moscow's naval capabilities.

Admiral Viktor Sokolov, commander of the Black Sea Fleet, has reportedly been missing since a Ukrainian missile strike targeted his headquarters in Sevastopol last September.

‘Dead’ Black Sea Fleet Commander Reportedly Sacked After Latest Naval Loss
Other Topics of Interest

‘Dead’ Black Sea Fleet Commander Reportedly Sacked After Latest Naval Loss

Russian milbloggers report Admiral Viktor Sokolov, who was once thought to have died in a September 2023 Storm Shadow attack on his headquarters, has been removed from his post.

In the same month, Ukraine achieved a historic feat by becoming the first nation to destroy a submarine with a cruise missile.

More recently, Ukrainian naval drones successfully destroyed a Russian missile boat off the coast of Crimea. Its sinking involved the use of MAGURA V5 multi-purpose unmanned surface vessels, as disclosed by Kyrylo Budanov, head of the Main Directorate of Intelligence (HUR).

Budanov revealed that "six direct hits by naval drones were made to the hull of the ship," resulting in its sinking.

Operated by the unmanned vehicle control unit of the 13th group of the HUR, these naval drones played a pivotal role in the special operation executed on the night of Jan. 31/Feb. 1, targeting the Ivanovets deployed on Lake Donuzlav, the deepest lake in Crimea.

Despite Russian reports of launching a search and rescue operation for its 40-man crew, Budanov noted that their efforts were unsuccessful.

Imokru2
Imokru2 Guest 1 week ago
1/3 out of operation, most of the rest confined to port.

Not bad for a nation with virtually no navy.

There is a reason for this:

(1) The superb Sea Baby drone vessels.
(2) Naval surface ships are rapidly becoming obsolete due to missiles and drones.

The lesson:

A nation should move away from surface ships and carriers and concentrate on sea drones and below surface submarines that carry missiles, torpedos and drones.

Finn Bjerrehave
Finn Bjerrehave Guest 1 week ago
Det fortæller Rusland har kun en pjaltehær uden styrke samt uddannelse, men at nå freden sker nok aldrig mens Putin eksisterer.

rhoneyman Guest 1 week ago
Google translate: It says Russia only has a ragtag army without strength and training, but achieving peace will probably never happen while Putin exists

John Guest 1 week ago
@rhoneyman, I agree with that statement.

I suppose it's all a matter of how much economic pain and international isolation / distain russian citizen's are willing to endure before they take out their garbage. They have a history of eventually doing so....wonder whats taking so long?

