Russia’s Black Sea Fleet (BSF) operations have been “greatly complicated, if not paralyzed,” Ukraine’s navy has said.
Speaking to national TV on Sunday, Captain 3rd rank Dmytro Pletenchuk, said 25 vessels out of around 80 deployed by Moscow at the start of the full-scale invasion have been destroyed, and 15 are currently under repair.
“Of [the original 80, 30-35 are large warships posing a real threat with their long striking range, as well as large landing ships, submarines, patrol boats, minesweepers – all armed with serious weapons,” he said.
A series of spectacular Ukrainian strikes against BSF targets particularly on its main base in Sevastopol in occupied Crimea, have been steadily chipping away at Moscow’s naval capabilities.
There has been no definitive sighting of BSF commander Admiral Viktor Sokolov since a devastating Ukrainian missile strike on his headquarters in Sevastopol last September.
That same month, Ukraine became the first country ever to destroy a submarine with a cruise missile.
And most recently, earlier this week Ukrainian sea drones destroyed a Russian missile boat off the cost of Crimea.
Pletenchuk said: “Actually, the Black Sea Fleet has been [in a poor state] for quite a while: apart from Kalibr cruise missile carriers, they can’t use anything against Ukraine.”
He highlighted that even the operation of Kalibr cruise missile carriers has been hindered as reloading them in Sevastopol is now a highly risky endeavour given it is in range of Ukrainian missiles.
He concluded: “I can say that the Black Sea Fleet operations have been greatly complicated, if not paralyzed.”
I’ve been wondering as to a fitting punitive measure against russia for the 3 wars putin has now initiated on the Black Sea (former of Ukraine's Crimea in 2014, Current attempted theft of much of Ukraine's mainland Black Sea frontage, theft of Abkhazia coastal region from Georgia in 2008). Consider also the putin regimes' regular air and naval incursions into the other Black Sea nations exclusion zones and its regular attempts to disrupt all international navigation / flights there. It seems they solely use their frontage on the Black Sea for nefarious purposes.
So first things first, Ukraine and Georgia must be given back all the territory stolen from them during putins' tenure. If russia post-putin, is allowed to keep its remaining Black Sea frontage, then it should be on the basis that it can no longer stage any military presence there, or conduct patrols beyond a reduced coastal exclusion zone (say 1/2 of what it current is allowed). EU environmental standards and carbon reduction goals should also be imposed on russian coastal industry deemed to compromise the quality of the Black Sea.
However I suspect it would be easier to just to allow each ethnically / geographically delimited Russian coastal region to hold votes for independence. Like all former russian occupied territories, none ever wish to remain under the control of the disfunction that perpetually emanates from the Kremlin.
I think admiral victor got a little headache,maybe he needs a panadol