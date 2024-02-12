The rapturous Russian response to the occasion of the much-hyped Feb. 9 Tucker Carlson interview with Russian president Vladimir Putin , which continued before , during and after the event, was captured “tongue in cheek” by a blogger calling himself Russian Politics No Context claimed: “Feb. 9 – Victory day in the information war”:

That view was not reflected elsewhere. The two-hour monologue in which Putin used his revisionist version of the history of Ukraine to justify his “special military operation,” was castigated by serious Western commentators, with social media responding in its customary “out of the box” brickbats and ridicule.

While the interview was shown at 6:00 p.m. Eastern Standard Time in the US, it didn’t hit the airwaves until 2:00 a.m. in Moscow, to which a number of Russian users simply asked “Are you up?” – in posts that have since been taken down.

Blogger Uliana Yapparova, commenting on the length of sock the Putin was revealing wrote: “I would have started with this question – who chooses your pants?”