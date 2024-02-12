The rapturous Russian response to the occasion of the much-hyped Feb. 9 Tucker Carlson interview with Russian president Vladimir Putin, which continued before, during and after the event, was captured “tongue in cheek” by a blogger calling himself Russian Politics No Context claimed: “Feb. 9 – Victory day in the information war”:

That view was not reflected elsewhere. The two-hour monologue in which Putin used his revisionist version of the history of Ukraine to justify his “special military operation,” was castigated by serious Western commentators, with social media responding in its customary “out of the box” brickbats and ridicule.

While the interview was shown at 6:00 p.m. Eastern Standard Time in the US, it didn’t hit the airwaves until 2:00 a.m. in Moscow, to which a number of Russian users simply asked “Are you up?” – in posts that have since been taken down.

Blogger Uliana Yapparova, commenting on the length of sock the Putin was revealing wrote: “I would have started with this question –  who chooses your pants?”

Others (naturally, of course) cast Putin as, Sauron, the archvillain in JRR Tolkien’s “Lord of the Rings”:

Russian comedian Anton Pikuli wrote that Carlson’s interview followed this sort of pattern:

Tucker: “Mister Putin, why did you attack Ukraine?”

Vlad: “Carlson, my dear boy, did you know that in the year 862 Rurik...”

Citing sources close to the former president, Bloomberg reported that his advisers discussed a strategy for compelling both countries to return to the negotiating table.

Some social media users wanted to assert historical territorial claims of their own.

The former Mongolian president posted a map of the extent of the Mongol empire on Telegram:

Alexander Clarkson, a lecturer at London’s King’s College also picked up on the Mongolian theme:

Chris Bakke gave an explanation of the look of pained concentration on Tucker’s face as Putin finally moved on from the 9th century:

“Seva” wanted to know about NATO’s role in causing the war:

Some said the interview should have been conducted by British comedian Philomena Cunk who once asked a historian: “What is the Soviet Onion?” They thought she would get right to the nub of the issues at hand unlike her ex-Fox News counterpart:

The moral of this story is that if you, dear reader, want to better fill two hours of your time than watch a rerun of the Carlson-Putin interview there are many more similar memes out there who will explain everything that was said and in a far more entertaining manner.

Comments (6)

Best Oldest Newest
John
John Guest 4 days ago
@Putlerbot destroyer, LOL...nicely done comebacks below!

Who said fighting russian trolls could not also be fun.

Cheers.

Reply
Finn Bjerrehave
Finn Bjerrehave Guest 5 days ago
Stop nu det vrøvl 25-2-2022 udtalte Putin han var gået ind i Ukraine for at rense landet for Nazister, derfor denne specielle militære operation, intet andet.

Reply
John
John Guest 5 days ago
Oh my goodness. What a priceless synopsis of that staged event. People of the world that participated in the post interview well deserved roasting of 'dummy and dumbler', have such rich senses of humour. Putler please do explain what is the soviet onion? LOL. Never underestimate the Mongul empire. the LOTR reference....just awesome. I started laughing at the first meme, and will probably continue into the next article.

I hope someone stages a similar article in the USA parodying putinrump. Maybe start with a harrowing illustration his journey through a myriad of courts & jails cells as he searches for his lost presidential ring (Seal of the President).

"We wants it, we needs it. Must have the precious. They stole it from us. Sneaky little hobbitses! Wicked, tricksy, false!That "one ring to rule them"......."we must haves it precious".

Come on russian trolls.....you must be laughing at least inside right?

Reply
Polska🇺🇦💪
Polska🇺🇦💪 Guest 5 days ago
Putler kaput.

Reply
Lord Paul
Lord Paul Guest 5 days ago
When one is stuck in the past, there can be no future.

Reply
Joseph Swanson
Joseph Swanson Guest 5 days ago
Tucker Carlson is such a great journalist. Too bad the scum in the media are afraid of him.

Reply
Putlerbot destroyer
Putlerbot destroyer Guest 5 days ago
This comment contains spoilers. Click here if you want to read.

@Joseph Swanson, newsflash you are scum yourself, and paid rubles to pretend to care. Putler loves slaves like you while he murders his own people.

Reply
Joseph Swanson
Joseph Swanson Guest 5 days ago
This comment contains spoilers. Click here if you want to read.

@Putlerbot destroyer, suck my cock asshole.

Reply
Putlerbot destroyer
Putlerbot destroyer Guest 5 days ago
This comment contains spoilers. Click here if you want to read.

@Joseph Swanson, no thank you, but try asking your girlfriend Tucker. You can keep your homosexual escapades to yourselves, sir. Better work on the rebuttals or you'll make Putin's next meatwave.

Reply
Joseph Swanson
Joseph Swanson Guest 5 days ago
This comment contains spoilers. Click here if you want to read.

@Putlerbot destroyer, sure thing asshole. Right now your mother is sucking my dick and have a good old time.

Reply
Putlerbot destroyer
Putlerbot destroyer Guest 5 days ago
This comment contains spoilers. Click here if you want to read.

@Joseph Swanson, no she is not. She is nowhere near the hovel you inhabit. Are you sure Tucker is okay with you trying to cheat on him? We all thought you were in a committed relationship. Your mother is probably a nice lady, so I won't insult her. Your existence is likely all she can bare.

Reply
Maddy
Maddy Guest 5 days ago
@Joseph Swanson, likes Carlson too much

Reply
Joseph Swanson
Joseph Swanson Guest 5 days ago
@Maddy, eat shit asshole.

Reply
Putlerbot Therapist
Putlerbot Therapist Guest 5 days ago
@Joseph Swanson, such colorful language and so pathetic. Your responses indicate you to have fetishes with scatalogical ideation, homosexuality and delusions of meeting your adversaries mothers. Explains your support for Putin.

Reply
