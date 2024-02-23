85 percent of Ukrainians are sure that Kyiv’s forces will win the war with Russia – but 8.5 percent have doubts. This is according to the results of a recent survey conducted by the Razumkov Center.

Residents in the western regions of Ukraine are the most confident of victory - almost 90 percent. In the eastern regions, only 78 percent of respondents agree with this statement.

“Compared to previous polls, the expected timing of victory is becoming more distant,” the survey says.

A survey a year ago said that 50 percent believed that victory would come before the end of the year now, among those who believe in victory, only 20 percent believe that it will be achieved by the end of 2024 and 40 percent believe that it will come in one to two years, compared with 26 percent the 2023 survey.

14 percent of those confident that Ukraine will prevail feel it will take three to five years, compared to seven percent last year, three percent more than five years and one percent believe that the victory will be secured “hardly in my lifetime.”

The number of those who do not know exactly when victory can be expected has also increased from 15 percent in 2023 to 22 percent in the latest analysis.

Asked what would constitute a victory for Ukraine in the war against Russia, then 38 percent consider nothing less than the expulsion of Russia’s armed forces from the entire territory of the country and the restoration of Ukraine's borders as of 1991.

Another 27 percent say that victory would be the destruction of the Russian army and the promotion of insurgency/collapse within Russia.

13 percent would consider the restoration of the status quo as of Feb. 23, 2022 as a victory.

Seven percent saw the expulsion of Russian troops from the entire territory of Ukraine, except the occupied Crimea, and four percent wanted the war to end accepting that Russia would retain the territories occupied since full-scale invasion that began on Feb. 24, 2022.