Polish farmers have temporarily suspended the border blockade on the Zosin-Ustyluh checkpoint, located approximately 88 kilometers (54.6 miles) from the western Ukrainian city of Lutsk, on the two-year anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

According to the Western Regional Department of the State Border Service of Ukraine-Western Border’s announcement on Facebook, the blockade was lifted at 03:00 where passengers and cargo were able to pass through with no hindrance.

“During February 24, the passage of cargo and passenger vehicles at the indicated crossing point is carried out according to the established procedure for entry and exit,” read the announcement.

The border authorities added that blockades on other checkpoints remained in place.

The protests, organized by Polish farmers, started in November 2023 and escalated on Feb. 20, leading to a full blockade of all border crossings between Ukraine and Poland.

Polish farmers said Ukrainian farm imports had undercut local farmers and demanded restrictions on Ukrainian grain products, though the issue was likely caused by a myriad of factors.

A recent Kyiv Post Op-Ed covered the developments in extensive detail.

The intensity of the protests has also led to several grain spillage incidents to the anger of many Ukrainians.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called for a meeting with Polish officials to de-escalate the situation, to which Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk rejected by hinting it to be a largely “symbolic” gesture, adding that a high-level meeting will take place on March 28 instead.

A Ukrainian delegation, led by Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, arrived at the border yesterday as per Zelensky’s proposal, but the meeting with their Polish counterparts never took place.