By morning, traffic had come to a standstill at 550 locations, the news station reported.

Traffic jams began forming late Tuesday night, March 19, leading to Polish police warning people planning trips to find alternate routes around the blockades.

Since Wednesday morning, farmer protests led to traffic jams in every province in Poland , Polish news channel TVN 24 reported.

Farmers’ protests – what we know

The Polish farmers are reportedly protesting against EU policies that they say have hurt their profits.

These include the Green Deal – the EU's attempt to reduce the climate impact from carbon emissions, the liberalization of agricultural imports from Ukraine – a measure to aid Ukraine in the wake of Russia's full-scale invasion, and new animal welfare policies – an EU measure meant to improve conditions for farm animals.

Polish farmers have said that these moves have all had a dramatic impact on their incomes and they are demanding compensation and additional financial support from the EU.

As with previous protests, Wednesday's actions took the form of slow-moving convoys of tractors partially blocking provincial roads and main highways.

Reportedly, topping the list of concerns for farmers, are stricter emission-reduction requirements, and new requirements mandating a reduction in the use of harmful fertilizers and other chemical products.

Polish farmer’s protests impact on Ukraine

Mass protests by Polish farmers have become a serious problem for Ukrainian exports to the EU.

For months, Polish farmers together with freight carriers have blocked traffic coming from Ukraine on the Polish-Ukrainian border.

Ukrainian grain exports to the EU are almost completely blocked causing significant losses as Ukraine fights its war against Russian invasion forces.

In February of this year alone Ukraine lost UAH 7.7 billion ($200 million) in customs payments, according to Yaroslav Zhelezniak a Ukrainian economic advisor and politician.