The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has identified a Russian soldier for shooting a civilian to take the victim’s mobile phone during the Battles of Kyiv at the onset of the full-scale invasion in 2022.

According to the SBU press release, the soldier is identified as 32-year-old Timur Seferov, a contract soldier who served in the 15th separate motorized rifle brigade of the Central Military District of the Russian Armed Forces.

The SBU said Seferov, alongside other Russian troops, shelled private residences, broke into them, and took part in looting, where Seferov shot a 53-year-old resident in the yard of the homestead at a suburb east of Kyiv to take possession of the victim’s mobile phone.

“In the occupied village of Mokrets, Brovary district, together with other invaders, the insurgents shelled private residences, broke into them, and took people's property. It is documented that during one of these ‘raids,’ Seferov wanted to take a mobile phone from a 53-year-old local resident,” reads the press release.

“Sensing resistance from the man, the Russian fired several shots at him from a machine gun right in the yard of the homestead,” the press release says, adding that the victim died on the spot from the gunshots.

The SBU served Seferov a suspicion in absentia and is in the process of submitting Seferov’s information to the international wanted list, though it is not clear if he is alive.