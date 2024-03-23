The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has identified a Russian soldier for shooting a civilian to take the victim’s mobile phone during the Battles of Kyiv at the onset of the full-scale invasion in 2022.

According to the SBU press release, the soldier is identified as 32-year-old Timur Seferov, a contract soldier who served in the 15th separate motorized rifle brigade of the Central Military District of the Russian Armed Forces.

The SBU said Seferov, alongside other Russian troops, shelled private residences, broke into them, and took part in looting, where Seferov shot a 53-year-old resident in the yard of the homestead at a suburb east of Kyiv to take possession of the victim’s mobile phone.

“In the occupied village of Mokrets, Brovary district, together with other invaders, the insurgents shelled private residences, broke into them, and took people's property. It is documented that during one of these ‘raids,’ Seferov wanted to take a mobile phone from a 53-year-old local resident,” reads the press release.

Advertisement

“Sensing resistance from the man, the Russian fired several shots at him from a machine gun right in the yard of the homestead,” the press release says, adding that the victim died on the spot from the gunshots.

The SBU served Seferov a suspicion in absentia and is in the process of submitting Seferov’s information to the international wanted list, though it is not clear if he is alive.

Ukraine Denies Attacking Russian-Held Nuclear Plant, Says Moscow Spreading 'Fakes'
Other Topics of Interest

Ukraine Denies Attacking Russian-Held Nuclear Plant, Says Moscow Spreading 'Fakes'

The head of Ukraine's centre for countering disinformation said Russia was intensifying a "campaign of provocation and fakes" after it claimed that Ukrainian forces attacked the plant on Sunday.
To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Kyiv Post
Kyiv Post
RELATED ARTICLES
War Update for April 9: Civilian Casualties in Kharkiv Mount amid Constant Aerial Attacks on Ukraine’s Closest City to Russia Ukraine
War Update for April 9: Civilian Casualties in Kharkiv Mount amid Constant Aerial Attacks on Ukraine’s Closest City to Russia
By Mark Raczkiewycz
13 minutes ago
WP: Russian propagandists are subverting US support for Ukraine Ukraine
WP: Russian propagandists are subverting US support for Ukraine
By Mark Raczkiewycz
17 minutes ago
Ukraine Breaking News Today Live on 04-09-2024 LIVE
Ukraine Breaking News Today Live on 04-09-2024
By Kyiv Post
3 hours ago
Sponsored content

Comments (0)

https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
Best Oldest Newest
Write the first comment for this!
« Previous Washington Reportedly Told Kyiv to Stop Hitting Russian Oil Refineries: FT
Next » Ukrainian Ground Forces Commander Warns of Russia Gathering 100,000 Soldiers, Potential Summer Offensive