According to the latest report from the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), there is no visual evidence suggesting Ukrainian troops damaged or destroyed aircraft or infrastructure at any of the four air bases targeted by drones early morning Friday, April 5.
Military analysts at ISW highlighted that geolocation footage revealed only explosions and activation of Russian air defence systems near all air bases, except for the one near Yeisk.
At the same time, satellite images captured on April 4, one day before the attack, unveiled a significant presence of military assets at various Russian air bases:
- At Engels air base: Three Tu-160 heavy strategic bombers, five Tu-95 strategic bombers, an Il-76 transport aircraft, and a Tu-22 bomber were identified.
- At Yeisk air base: Ten L-39 combat training aircraft, five An-26 transport aircraft, an An-74 transport aircraft, an AN-12 transport aircraft, four Su-27 aircraft, four Su-25 aircraft, one Su-30 aircraft, along with several Ka-52 and Mi-8 helicopters were observed.
- At Morozovsk airfield: A total of 29 aircraft, mostly Su-34s, were noted.
ISW analysis also reported that Ukrainian drone strikes typically target individual air bases in Russia, therefore making the coordinated strikes on four separate air bases a significant escalation in capabilities for Ukraine.
Furthermore, ISW believes that these strikes on Russian targets are a crucial aspect of Ukraine's campaign to undermine industries supporting Russian military endeavors and potential.
Kyiv Post’s intelligence sources on Friday confirmed a successful special operation by Ukraine’s Main Intelligence Directorate (НUR), during which they struck three Russian airfields late Thursday night into Friday morning.
According to the source, at least three Tu-95MS strategic bombers were damaged in the attack by unmanned aerial vehicles at the Engels-2 airfield. Seven Russian soldiers were also killed in the operation, including, presumably, bomber pilots.
ISW Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, April 8, 2024
“Innovative tactics and equipment were used, which came as a surprise to the enemy’s electronic warfare and air defense systems,” a source told the Kyiv Post.
In addition, Ukrainian drones struck a military airfield in Yeysk, killing four Russian army soldiers and completely burning down two enemy Su-25 attack aircraft.
Earlier on April 5, Kyiv Post reported, citing sources in the Special Services, that the Security Services of Ukraine (SBU) had destroyed at least six Russian aircraft at the Morozovsk airfield last night. The Russian Ministry of Defense announced the destruction of 53 drones.
Russian troops frequently utilize Tu-95 strategic bombers stationed at Engels air base to launch X-101/x-555 cruise missiles at targets in Ukraine.
As of 2023, Russia reportedly possessed approximately 60 Tu-95 aircraft. The potential loss of around five percent of Russian Tu-95 strategic bombers in a single strike would be notable.
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Comments (7)
You guys are not helping the matter by your comments... Imagine that all these monies are given to Ukraine before the the war started to solve its economy problems rather than to give it to destroy their country. Ukraine has turned to weapons testing grounds for powerful nations. May God open their eyes on time before Ukraine completely destroyed.
The Suchomimus YouTube channel raised the issue the drones give the Russians advanced warning to scramble their jets and get them out of harms way.
This same exact story is being run word-for-word on all the media outlets. This is an indication that there could be an agenda at ISW rather than factual reporting. Carbon copy articles distributed widely are often bogus info meant to steer the truth rather than report it. Let's see what other discover before buying the ISW story.
@Wayne, "This is an indication that there could be an agenda at ISW rather than factual reporting. " Hey dumb ass, take your idiotic suspicions and go shove them up where the sun don't shine. Seriously. General Jack Keane is a top notch commentator on the goings on regarding this war. You only expose your uninformed opinion.
I think that Washington, the Pentagon, Wall Street and the mobsters at Davos all hope to keep Ukraine just weak enough to need them. Russia after all has provided the west with big money through the decades as a geopolitical adversary which enriches the Military Industrial Complex.
However this smelly story develops, let's hope that Ukraine continues to out-think and outperform not only the Russians but also the narcissistic western partners who are mostly looking at their own interests rather than truly helping Ukraine defeat Putin and the Kremlin.
I believe that nobody in the "alliance" really respects Ukraine as a powerful country, but they certainly see Ukraine as another customer for their arms industries. I see Ukraine growing out of the customer status very quickly, only to become a more successful supplier who will take customers from these so-called "allies" in the future.
I mean...LOOK at the astronomical ripoff prices put on all these weapons the west provides. Ukraine could create a brand new market for very effective, very affordable weapons.
The drones being developed in Ukraine are changing war as a market. All these multimillion dollar missiles and launch systems will become rather useless if drones can do the job for a fraction of the budget.
Maybe this is related to ISW's article... it could be a marketing angle.
@Wayne, Your problem right out the gate was when you offered: "I think...." That act is seriously up for debate. What a spewage of uninformed opinion. Keep up the great work Wayne. Rip-off prices? How do you know this? The funding for Ukraine from the United States goes for the most part straight to US military defense contractors. Don't you think the US government already knows the prices for the weaponry they are purchasing for Ukraine? Get yourself informed please.
So who is lying?
ISW is an American entity run by warhawks. Ukraine has been creative and independent of the western games being played. Waiting for Washington to send weapons is like watching grass grow.
IF Ukraine has taken the bull by the horns and figured out how to cripple Russia WITHOUT American arms, then Ukraine is pushing itself up the ladder of military powers into a more independent position.
The Military Industrial Complex needs NEEDY partners, not powerful partners.
This article about "zero results" on Russian airfields is being pushed on several internet sites
WHY? Is the purpose to protect America's market for weapons sales??
Something stinks here.
Let's see who can dig up the facts on this smelly story.
@Wayne, "ISW is an American entity run by warhawks. " I'm done. You are a shameless dumb fuck idiot. Go watch General Jack Keane on Fox News sometime dumb fuck. I hope your stay here on the Kyiv Post is short lived. No one deserves to have to expose themselves to your shameless stupidity.
It just takes one russian; appalled by their tyrant leaders many crimes, to sabotage a russian war asset....loose bolts, bad fuel, taint air supply, poisoning, an added glitch in a weapons release system, navigational / communication hacks, leaky lines, wire up the gas tank, feed the birds around the airport, mess with the runway / landing systems, molotov cocktails.....Samuel Jackson had to contend with "Snakes on a Plane".....a world of endless possibilities awaits.
Morally dismayed Russian's, you can can help alleviate Ukraine's persecution. Use your creativity to thwart thug putin's crimes ...any time, any where, any way. The only possible redemption for your nation now lies in your hands. You must thwart and stop russia's tyrant leader to ever hope to regain acceptance back into the outside world. What russian legacy will you leave your children?
Every act sabotaging putin's war machine is an act of morality for the good of humanity.
Who to believe?
The fog of war thrives.