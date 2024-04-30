Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin released a video on Telegram showcasing the moment of the Russian attack on Odesa with an Iskander ballistic missile carrying a cluster warhead.
“Russia cynically disregards all norms of international humanitarian law,” he wrote, sharing photos and videos of the aftermath of Monday's attack.
Kostin specified that the Russians carried out the attack using an Iskander ballistic missile equipped with a cluster warhead—an indiscriminate weapon that can cause significant casualties among civilian populations.
Such munitions are designed to inflict casualties on personnel and pose a significant threat primarily to civilians, rather than equipment and soldiers.
“In a radius of 1.5 km from the site of the shelling, metal fragments and rocket debris were recovered,” he said.
“The investigation has reason to believe that the decision to use such a weapon was made deliberately by Russian Armed Forces officers to maximize casualties among peaceful Ukrainians,” Kostin added.
Yesterday, a Russian missile carrying a cluster munition struck a landmark building in Odesa, resulting in the deaths of five people. Another man died of a heart attack shortly afterward. A dog was also killed by shrapnel.
The prosecutor's office has launched an investigation into the ballistic missile attack on Odessa for violating laws and customs of war.
The building, located on the seaside of the Arcadia district, was widely known among locals as the “Harry Potter Castle.”
It served as the reception house of the International Humanitarian University, a private institution owned by Sergey Kivalov, a former lawmaker in the Verkhovna Rada and supporter of former President Viktor Yanukovych, who fled to Russia after the Revolution of Dignity.
At least 32 people were injured in the attack, including two children and a pregnant woman. Twenty-five of them were taken to the hospital, as reported by the head of the regional administration, Oleg Kiper, who visited the site immediately.
He stated, “The girl, who is not even five years old, is in an extremely serious condition. Six more adults are also in intensive care.”
Many of the injured were in the nearby green area.
Comments ( 1)
Looks like some luxurious villa got wrecked I don't feel sorry because it was built on corruption.
@S Wolfskin,
@Alan, What a wonderful person you must be, not to feel sorry for killed and injured civilians. Try reading the article. It was the headquarters of the International Humanitarian University (look those words up if you don't understand them).
What on earth was the point of bombing that? Oh of course, it was a military installation wasn't it?. Well worth a few thousand pounds of your taxpayers' money.