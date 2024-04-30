Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin released a video on Telegram showcasing the moment of the Russian attack on Odesa with an Iskander ballistic missile carrying a cluster warhead.

“Russia cynically disregards all norms of international humanitarian law,” he wrote, sharing photos and videos of the aftermath of Monday's attack.

Kostin specified that the Russians carried out the attack using an Iskander ballistic missile equipped with a cluster warhead—an indiscriminate weapon that can cause significant casualties among civilian populations.

Such munitions are designed to inflict casualties on personnel and pose a significant threat primarily to civilians, rather than equipment and soldiers.

“In a radius of 1.5 km from the site of the shelling, metal fragments and rocket debris were recovered,” he said.

“The investigation has reason to believe that the decision to use such a weapon was made deliberately by Russian Armed Forces officers to maximize casualties among peaceful Ukrainians,” Kostin added.