Assassination of Zelensky meant to be inauguration gift

In further revelations about a Russian plot to assassinate Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, the head of Ukraine’s Security Services (SBU) Vasyl Malyuk said that the Russian operation was meant to be a gift for Putin before his inauguration.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM!

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

Malyuk himself and Gen. Kyrylo Budanov, Chief of Military Intelligence (HUR), were also targeted for assassination.

“A small circle of people knew about our special operation, and I personally monitored its progress,” Malyuk said on the SBU Telegram channel.

“The terrorist attack, which was supposed to be a gift to Putin before the inauguration, was actually a failure of the Russian special services,” he added.

Advertisement

“But we must not forget – the enemy is strong and experienced, it cannot be underestimated. We will continue to preempt them, so that every traitor receives the court sentence they deserve,” Malyuk said.

Two colonels from Ukraine’s Administration of State Guard (UDO) are accused of sharing classified information with Russian agents allegedly planning to assassinate Zelensky, Malyuk and Budanov.

The SBU reported that the Federal Security Service of Russia (FSB) had aimed to identify military personnel close to the President’s security detail who could seize him and then execute him.

Inauguration show full of no-shows

80th Anniversary of Deportation of Crimean Tatars Commemorated
Other Topics of Interest

80th Anniversary of Deportation of Crimean Tatars Commemorated

President Zelensky led a commemoration ceremony in Kyiv for the victims at the site of a new Memorial Monument and noted the plight of Crimean Tatars today in Crimea under Russian occupation.

Russian President Vladimir Putin vowed at an ostentatious inauguration on Tuesday to deliver victory to Russians. In a ceremony replete with a military procession and Orthodox prayer service, He extended his rule to an unprecedented fifth term, approaching virtually uncontested power.

Putin, however, conceded that Russia was going through a “difficult” period, an apparent reference to hundreds of thousands of killed, maimed and traumatized soldiers on top of the heavy sanctions packages the West has imposed on Moscow for having launched its full-scale war in Ukraine more than two years ago.

Advertisement

Putin said the country would emerge “with dignity and become even stronger.”

In protest over the war in Ukraine European countries, including Poland, Germany and the Czech Republic, did not send representatives.

“The Russian authorities are attempting to give the entire world and its own citizens the illusion of legality for the nearly lifelong stay in power of a person who has turned the Russian Federation into an aggressor state and the ruling regime into a dictatorship,” Ukraine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated.

Ukrainians advance to finals at Eurovision

The duo of Alyona Alyona and Jerry Heil, Ukraine’s representatives in the Eurovision Song Contest, qualified for the final on May 11 in Malmö, Sweden.

Women’s strength resilience and unity were the main themes of the performance staged by Tanu Muiño.

https://x.com/EuromaidanPress/status/1787979624456069165
To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Kyiv Post
Kyiv Post
The Kyiv Post is Ukraine's English-language newspaper and proud winner of the 2014 Missouri Honor Medal for Distinguished Service in Journalism. The newspaper's first print edition came out on Oct. 18, 1995, and went online in 1997.
Read Next
Empowering Change: The Big Meet Contributes to Animal Rescue and Ukrainian Language Education PARTNERSHIP Ukraine
Empowering Change: The Big Meet Contributes to Animal Rescue and Ukrainian Language Education
By Christopher Stewart
17h ago
First Ladies’ Irreplaceable Role in Serbia-Ukraine Relations Ukraine
OPINION: First Ladies’ Irreplaceable Role in Serbia-Ukraine Relations
By Dr. Orhan Dragas
17h ago
80th Anniversary of Deportation of Crimean Tatars Commemorated Ukraine
80th Anniversary of Deportation of Crimean Tatars Commemorated
By Kyiv Post
18h ago
Zelensky Expects Russia Offensive in Northeast Ukraine to Intensify War in Ukraine
Zelensky Expects Russia Offensive in Northeast Ukraine to Intensify
By AFP
21h ago
Sponsored content

Comments (3)

https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
   Show comments
Best Oldest Newest
John
John Guest 1 week ago
This comment contains spoilers. Click here if you want to read.

Putinrump, mrga, putinrump, mrga, putinrump, mrga, putinrump, mrga, blah, blah, blah, …

Reply
https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
saqqara
saqqara Guest 1 week ago
This comment contains spoilers. Click here if you want to read.

Fantastic that Ukraine managed to apprehend the assassins before they took action. Im sure there are more out there. Now for god sake make sure that every citizen and all else understands what the punishment is for betrayal, working with and for the enemy. I hope that the law allows for something really scary that makes people think twice when approached by FSBs money.

Reply
https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
David Steel
David Steel Guest 1 week ago
This comment contains spoilers. Click here if you want to read.

Ukraine ensured continuation of government the day of the invasion. God forbid the worst happens the fight will continue under another leader.

These plots will not weaken the resolve of Ukrainians to be free and seek justice for the crimes committed against them.

Putin actually lost the war in the first three days when Kyiv did not surrender and everyone around the world turned to look at these brave people who would not be defeated. We still stand amazed by your courage.

Reply
https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
« Previous Belarusian President Orders Snap Inspection of Tactical Nuclear Delivery Capabilities
Next » ISW Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, May 7, 2024