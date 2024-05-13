Kremlin claims a Ukrainian long-range weapon was responsible for a lethal explosion hitting an apartment building in Belgorod appear to lack substantial evidence to back it up, and chances are much higher it was a Russian weapon that did the damage, Kyiv Post fact checks into the Sunday incident found.

The governor of Russia’s Belgorod Oblast, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov told local reporters that a Ukrainian projectile struck a 10-story building in the Kharkovskaya Gora district of Belgorod city.

Rescue workers and civilians look at a collapsed section of an apartment building in Belgorod, Russia, in a May 12 image published by Ukraine’s Channel 5 television. Official Russian sources claimed a Ukrainian missile caused the damage and killed at least seven residents.

Seventeen people in the building, two of them children, died when a section of the apartment block collapsed into rubble, but a search was still in progress to find possible survivors, a statement from Russia's Emergency Situations Ministry said. Two of the dead, reportedly, were children.

Official Kremlin information platforms blamed a “damaged” Ukrainian Tochka-U surface-to-surface missile was hit by Russian air defenses and knocked out of its probable intended flight path, to smash into the building and explode, dropping between 10 and 20 apartments with people inside, in on themselves.

Vladimir Gladkov (second from left, dark jacket) Governor of Russia’s western Belgorod Oblast, gestures at warm drinks provided by emergency response workers to victims of an explosion hitting an apartment building on May 12. Gladkov later claimed the blast killing seven civilians was carried out by the Ukrainian military, but he offered no evidence to support the allegation. Kyiv Post screen grab from the Russian state-run information outlet RIA Novosti.

Russia’s Defense Ministry on Sunday claimed its air defense units operating in Belgorod Oblast on Sunday shot down six Tochku-Us, a hulking missile carrying a 480 kg explosive warhead. Both Russia and Ukraine use the Soviet-designed weapon identified by NATO as SS-21 “Scarab.”

Dozens of videos from the apartment courtyard including one showing the actual explosion, satellite and map images, and comments by independent analysts reviewed by Kyiv Post, cast, at minimum, serious doubt on the Russian claims of Ukrainian fault, and by many measures disprove them.

One of the most compelling material contradictions to the Kremlin narrative of Ukrainian responsibility for the strike was a security cam video showing an explosion erupting from the bottom or first floor of the apartment block and hurling smoke, fire and debris into the courtyard.

Satellite image of the Belgorod apartment building damaged on May 12 and probable direction of incoming munition, per an analysis by the German military information outlet Tendar. The strike is shown to arrive from the northeast. According to that analysis, the weapon most likely responsible for the blast was an errant Russian glide bomb.

The direction of the blast as shown in the video geo-located to the apartment’s location at 50°33'26.27"N, 36°34'44.56"E is from north-east to south-west, in the opposite direction of the likely flight path of a Ukrainian munition fired at Belgorod.

The Tochka-U is a ballistic missile flying in a high, arcing trajectory scraping the edge of space before returning to Earth steeply at multiple Mach speeds.

Models operated by Ukraine are commonly rated to have ranges of between 70-120 km, more than sufficient to hit Belgorod city. But the direction of the explosion shown in the video, and damage caused to buildings and structures around it, is side-to-side, is lateral, opposite of the typical direction of a ballistic missile coming down on its target vertically.

Typically, in the Russo-Ukrainian War, even a damaged Tochka-U with a warhead weighing nearly a half-ton, create a massive crater wherever it strikes. Dozens of video, including recordings by Russian official “news” platforms like TASS and RIA Novosti, show substantial damage at the site of the blast, but no crater common to the detonation of a half-ton missile warhead hitting the ground.

Kyiv Post screen grab from security camera video showing the moment of an explosion hitting an apartment building in Belgorod Russia on May 12. The video shows the direction of the explosion to be from left to right in the image, roughly, moving from northeast towards southwest. The blast appears to initiate in the lower stories of one of the apartment building sections. Some Russian officials claimed a Ukrainian missile was responsible, however, typically, missiles strike upper floors or roofs of buildings and hit vertically not horizontally.

Local social media in the 24 hours following the explosion offered no images or accounts of debris – most often missile fins or engine fragments – commonly left on strike sites following a Tochka-U hit.

Some Russian non-government media, in contrast, published images of debris from what appeared to be pieces of a Russian S-300 anti-aircraft missile purportedly found at the site of the explosion.

The most detailed video of purported S-300 debris was published by the online newspaper Mash. Kyiv Post researchers concluded the debris looked authentic but it wasn’t possible to link, definitively, the debris with the strike site.