Ukrainian troops have withdrawn to “more advantageous positions” in the Kharkiv region the military stated Tuesday, May 14.
In an evening report, the General Staff stated that this move was made “to save the lives of military personnel and avoid unit losses.”
JOIN US ON TELEGRAM!
Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.
Despite the withdrawal, they confirmed that fighting in the Kharkiv region continues, and the Ukrainian military is preventing Russian forces from gaining a foothold. Reinforcements have been sent to the region to counter the Russians.
On the same, the Russian Defense Ministry announced that Russia had gained control over the settlement of Bugrovatka. Reports from military channels in both countries indicate that Russian troops have partially entered Vovchansk and taken control of a local meat processing plant.
Amid the ongoing offensive, Kyrylo Budanov, head of Ukraine’s military intelligence (HUR), said the attacks aim to stretch and exhaust Ukraine’s already weakened troops and divert them from other critical fighting areas.
Russian forces launched a major ground assault on the Kharkiv region last week, pushing Ukrainian troops to reposition.
In Vovchansk, authorities reported intense street-to-street fighting. Police chief Oleksiy Kharkivsky stated: “We are here and are evacuating people and helping them. The situation in Vovchansk is extremely difficult.”
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Comments (3)
@MRGA troll Ah Well,
Of course for the sane mind, the only way to stop the carnage is for the instigator Vladolf Putler to to be put down....rabid mad dog that he is.
Truly since WWII's Churchill, there as not been such an inspiring, hard working leader as Zelensky. The Ukrainians were already pretty united to fight off russia's attacks. Even the Ukrainian grandmothers would stand in front of the invading russian tanks to slow the early invasion. Zelensky's teams brilliance though has been in conserving as many lives as possible with their strategic war decisions, and also in uniting the free world to hugely support them against the murderous russian forces.
It's a good thing too, as this is the 4th time in Ukraine's history that russian's have tried to genocide them. All indications from the kremlins thug circle commentary indicate this is again russia's intent. Heck, they even tried to freeze and drown millions of innocent Ukrainians....they bombed their schools, hospitals and churches. They do 'double taps' to murder rescue workers trying to save the civilian victims of Russian bombing. Had all other nuclear nations not explicitly forbade putin, he would have also nuked them by now.
The Ukrainians fight courageously for those they love not to suffer death at Vladolf Pulter's thug hands.
It will never cease to amaze me that Ukrainians to do not hang Zelensky for the genocide of your soldiers. So many young white men walking around Kyiv with metal stilts for legs, and those are the lucky ones. Why not just hang Zelensky, he's not even Ukrainian. So pitiful. No more brother wars
"Ukrainians run away after getting asses kicked."
@Wake up, Ukrainians have fought like lions over the past two years and our thoughts are with them as they face yet another difficult situation. All everybody wants, is for the Russians to stay on their own territory. It’s not to much to ask for, is it?
@Wake up, just yesterday and today Ukraine kicked over 3000 orc asses, dummy.
@Donald 2024, I thing are 30000 or 300000 maybe....
@Donald 2024, 🖕💩🖕