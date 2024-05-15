Ukrainian troops have withdrawn to “more advantageous positions” in the Kharkiv region the military stated Tuesday, May 14.

In an evening report, the General Staff stated that this move was made “to save the lives of military personnel and avoid unit losses.”

Despite the withdrawal, they confirmed that fighting in the Kharkiv region continues, and the Ukrainian military is preventing Russian forces from gaining a foothold. Reinforcements have been sent to the region to counter the Russians.

On the same, the Russian Defense Ministry announced that Russia had gained control over the settlement of Bugrovatka. Reports from military channels in both countries indicate that Russian troops have partially entered Vovchansk and taken control of a local meat processing plant.

Amid the ongoing offensive, Kyrylo Budanov, head of Ukraine’s military intelligence (HUR), said the attacks aim to stretch and exhaust Ukraine’s already weakened troops and divert them from other critical fighting areas.

Russian forces launched a major ground assault on the Kharkiv region last week, pushing Ukrainian troops to reposition.

In Vovchansk, authorities reported intense street-to-street fighting. Police chief Oleksiy Kharkivsky stated: “We are here and are evacuating people and helping them. The situation in Vovchansk is extremely difficult.”