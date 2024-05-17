Russian forces have started to "destroy" the Ukrainian town of Vovchansk and all but 200 of its residents have fled due to fighting, the region's governor said Friday.

Moscow launched a surprise ground assault into northeast Ukraine last week, advancing on several settlements including Vovchansk, just five kilometers (three miles) from the border.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM!

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

"The enemy has actually started to destroy the city. It is not just dangerous to be there, but impossible," the governor of the Kharkiv region Oleh Synehubov said in a briefing.

He said Russian forces were trying to surround the town, which had a population of around 18,000 before the war, and that Ukraine's forces were "resisting".

But he warned Russia was now gaining ground near Lukyantsi, a village much further west that Kyiv pulled back from earlier this week amid heavy fire.

Advertisement

Army chief Oleksandr Syrsky said Russia had expanded its "area of combat operations" by 70 kilometres and was trying to force Ukraine to pull troops from its reserves.

"We realise that there will be heavy fighting ahead and the enemy is preparing for it," he said.

Ukraine has evacuated almost 9,000 people in the week since Russian forces stormed across the border on May 10, unleashing heavy artillery fire on multiple villages.

A Ukrainian police official accused Russian troops on Thursday of capturing dozens of civilians in Vovchansk and using them as "human shields" to defend their command headquarters.

‘Ramstein’ Ukraine Defense Contact Group to Meet on May 20: Pentagon
Other Topics of Interest

‘Ramstein’ Ukraine Defense Contact Group to Meet on May 20: Pentagon

The 22nd Meeting of the Ramstein Group will be on May 20 with options to watch US Secretary of Defense Austin’s opening remarks by livestream.

AFP was not able to immediately verify the claim.

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
AFP
AFP
Read Next
Helicopter Carrying Iranian President Crashes in Remote Mountains – Ukraine at War Update for May 20 War in Ukraine
Helicopter Carrying Iranian President Crashes in Remote Mountains – Ukraine at War Update for May 20
By John Moretti
1h ago
Ukraine Destroys Russian Ammo Depot, Shoots Down 37 Drones Overnight War in Ukraine
Ukraine Destroys Russian Ammo Depot, Shoots Down 37 Drones Overnight
By Kyiv Post
17h ago
‘Ramstein’ Ukraine Defense Contact Group to Meet on May 20: Pentagon War in Ukraine
‘Ramstein’ Ukraine Defense Contact Group to Meet on May 20: Pentagon
By UkrInform
17h ago
American Singer Sows Seeds of Awareness for Ukraine War in Ukraine
American Singer Sows Seeds of Awareness for Ukraine
By Brian J. Carlsen
17h ago
Sponsored content

Comments (2)

https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
   Show comments
Best Oldest Newest
John
John Guest 2 days ago
This comment contains spoilers. Click here if you want to read.

It is unfair that allies left Ukraine in that precarious under provisioned situation for months this year. That is our fault, not theirs.

Democracy is mighty in innovation, resources and capability. However it is comparatively slow in making new decisions. A dictator like Putin just makes a decree and it gets implemented quickly. No debate required. Russia does not however hold a weapons manufacturing capacity or quality advantage over allied democracies.

The ally's long awaited 2024 aid package to Ukraine is finally now being delivered. It is significant. It represents 30% more than that delivered in previous years. As importantly it includes the better weaponry with longer range & accuracy.

Russian loses in the prior years, from lessor Ukraine allied aid, are simply staggering. Losses not seen by the USSR since WWII. Russia is considerably less resourced than the USSR was. Also of note is that both the USSR's former WWII allies AND enemies are ALL now helping Ukraine.

Ukraine's war effort will shortly pivot beyond the range and lethality of its artillery. They are now actively responding to russia's continued aggression with military related strikes inside of russia.

What losses will the russian's be willing to endure before they turn on their greedy, war criminal leader?

Reply
https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
Donald 2024
Donald 2024 Guest 2 days ago
This comment contains spoilers. Click here if you want to read.

Ukraine losing bad

Reply
💛💙👍
💛💙👍 Guest 2 days ago
This comment contains spoilers. Click here if you want to read.

🇺🇦💪 stupid orc farm troll.

Reply
https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
« Previous Russia Extended Front Line by 70 Kilometers in Kharkiv Region, Syrsky Says
Next » Slow and Steady: How Ukraine’s Sophisticated ‘Flying Bricks’ Pound Russia’s Drone Factory