Russian forces have started to "destroy" the Ukrainian town of Vovchansk and all but 200 of its residents have fled due to fighting, the region's governor said Friday.
Moscow launched a surprise ground assault into northeast Ukraine last week, advancing on several settlements including Vovchansk, just five kilometers (three miles) from the border.
JOIN US ON TELEGRAM!
Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.
"The enemy has actually started to destroy the city. It is not just dangerous to be there, but impossible," the governor of the Kharkiv region Oleh Synehubov said in a briefing.
He said Russian forces were trying to surround the town, which had a population of around 18,000 before the war, and that Ukraine's forces were "resisting".
But he warned Russia was now gaining ground near Lukyantsi, a village much further west that Kyiv pulled back from earlier this week amid heavy fire.
Army chief Oleksandr Syrsky said Russia had expanded its "area of combat operations" by 70 kilometres and was trying to force Ukraine to pull troops from its reserves.
"We realise that there will be heavy fighting ahead and the enemy is preparing for it," he said.
Ukraine has evacuated almost 9,000 people in the week since Russian forces stormed across the border on May 10, unleashing heavy artillery fire on multiple villages.
A Ukrainian police official accused Russian troops on Thursday of capturing dozens of civilians in Vovchansk and using them as "human shields" to defend their command headquarters.
‘Ramstein’ Ukraine Defense Contact Group to Meet on May 20: Pentagon
AFP was not able to immediately verify the claim.
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Comments (2)
It is unfair that allies left Ukraine in that precarious under provisioned situation for months this year. That is our fault, not theirs.
Democracy is mighty in innovation, resources and capability. However it is comparatively slow in making new decisions. A dictator like Putin just makes a decree and it gets implemented quickly. No debate required. Russia does not however hold a weapons manufacturing capacity or quality advantage over allied democracies.
The ally's long awaited 2024 aid package to Ukraine is finally now being delivered. It is significant. It represents 30% more than that delivered in previous years. As importantly it includes the better weaponry with longer range & accuracy.
Russian loses in the prior years, from lessor Ukraine allied aid, are simply staggering. Losses not seen by the USSR since WWII. Russia is considerably less resourced than the USSR was. Also of note is that both the USSR's former WWII allies AND enemies are ALL now helping Ukraine.
Ukraine's war effort will shortly pivot beyond the range and lethality of its artillery. They are now actively responding to russia's continued aggression with military related strikes inside of russia.
What losses will the russian's be willing to endure before they turn on their greedy, war criminal leader?
Ukraine losing bad
🇺🇦💪 stupid orc farm troll.