Russian troops have extended the front line of active combat operations by almost 70 kilometers in the Kharkiv region to force Ukraine to use additional brigades from the reserves, according to Ukraine’s Armed Forces (AFU) Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrsky.
Due to complications in the situation in eastern Ukraine, Col. Gen. Syrsky has been working for several days in a row with the units directly engaged in combat operations in Kharkiv region.
The enemy has focused its main efforts on the Strilecha-Liptsi axis in attempts to capture Vovchansk, gain further access to Bilyi Kolodyazh, and launch of an offensive to the rear of Ukrainian troops.
According to Syrsky, the enemy launched the offensive much earlier than anticipated, when they noticed the redeployment of Ukrainian troops, but failed to break through the defenses.
Syrsky explained that the AFU must now make the most of their advantage in attack UAVs in combination with the use of electronic warfare and accurate artillery fire.
“My work has been devoted to these issues, as well as to regrouping troops and simplifying the system of comprehensive support,” Syrsky said.
This week, the head of Ukraine's military intelligence service (HUR), Kyrylo Budanov, said the current Russian attacks in the northeast are intended to stretch the already thin reserves of AFU forces and divert them from fighting elsewhere.
The AFU is now redeploying troops from other parts of the front to bolster their defenses in the northeast but has had difficulty finding enough combat personnel.
In addition, Budanov predicts that Russia will soon launch a new offensive further north of Kharkiv, in Sumy region.
Syrsky toured and inspected all the units preparing for defense in the Sumy sector.
“I thank everyone in the Defense Forces, Kharkiv citizens individually and all our citizens in general for their courage and resilience,” said Syrsky. “We will defeat the enemy! We believe in and will bring victory closer! Glory to Ukraine!”
Comments (4)
It is ineptly unfair that key allies left Ukraine in that precarious under provisioned situation for months earlier this year. That is our fault, not theirs.
Democracy is mighty in innovation, resources and capability. However it is comparatively slow in making new decisions. Orban, fico and putinrumps MRGA stalling cost Ukraine valuable time. A dictator like Putin just makes a decree and it gets implemented quickly. No debate required.
The ally's long awaited 2024 aid package to Ukraine is finally now being delivered. It is significant. It represents 30% more than that delivered in previous years. As importantly it includes better weaponry with longer range & accuracy.
Russian losses in the prior years, from lessor Ukraine allied aid, are simply staggering. Losses not seen by the USSR since WWII. However Russia is now considerably less resourced than its former USSR was. Also of note, is that both the USSR's former WWII allies AND its enemies are ALL now helping Ukraine.
Ukraine's war effort will shortly pivot beyond the range and lethality of its artillery. They are now actively responding to russia's continued aggression with military related strikes inside of russia.
What losses will the russian's be willing to endure before they turn on their greedy, war criminal leader?
Why in the hell is the Kyiv Post revealing troop movements?
Biden's policy of not using U.S. Arms to strike inside Russia has been a disaster. Like his rhetoric on a 2 State Solution and DEI in the Military. You let Putin know how its going to be and his only options are to continue fighting to the eventual collapse of Russia or pull back to the 2014 line. That the USA and NATO are going to give Ukraine unconditional support from now on. Ukraine needs to throw cluster munitions anywhere within 100 miles of its border at legitimate military targets. Make it impossible to access the front lines or border without crushing losses.
Strike military airports plus air defenses close to the borders of Ukraine like yeysk military airport base close to the black sea as you have done in April this year ...
Krasondar region ...
Aim at fuel tankers , command centers and ammunition warehouses as well as major military bases close to the border lines as a preventive measure...Drones could send coordinates of such location for precision striking ...
