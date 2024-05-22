Russia announced on Wednesday, May 22, that its forces had retaken Klishchiivka, a village in eastern Ukraine that Kyiv had recaptured during its 2023 counteroffensive.

The Ukrainian army is currently under heavy pressure, grappling with a fresh Russian offensive in the northeastern Kharkiv region and facing severe ammunition shortages across the front lines.

"Units of the Southern grouping of troops liberated the village of Klishchiivka in the eastern Donetsk region," stated the Russian defense ministry.

Russian troops initially captured Klishchiivka in January 2023, but Ukraine reclaimed it in September during a largely unsuccessful counteroffensive.

Klishchiivka, situated south of the key frontline city of Bakhmut, had a pre-war population of about 500 people.

Ukraine has not yet commented on the situation. However, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that on May 22, Russian forces attempted six times to improve their tactical position in the Kramatorsk direction. The attacks came from Bakhmut towards Chasiv Yar, Ivanivsky, and Klishchiivka.

The Ukrainian military managed to repel three attacks, destroying a tank and two amphibious assault vehicles in the process. Additionally, four Russian BMDS were destroyed during an assault near Ivanivsky, with the situation reportedly under control.

Russia has been claiming several territorial gains since launching its ground assault in Ukraine's northeast, compelling Kyiv to divert resources and troops from other areas. On Monday, Russia announced it had captured the strategic Ukrainian stronghold of Bilohorivka, aiming for complete control of the eastern Luhansk region.