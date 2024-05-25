The Russian military reportedly launched two Iskander-M missiles toward the city of Kharkiv at about 12:40 a.m. on May 25, destroying an educational institution and damaging nearby high-rise buildings, the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor’s Office reported.

A workshop in an educational institution in Kharkiv’s Slobidskyi district was destroyed and its main building damaged, Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov stated.

Thirty-one cars were destroyed, a supermarket was damaged, and windows in several nearby high-rise buildings were broken, Terekhov said.

Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor Dmytro Chubenko stated that no one was injured in the attacks.

The Russian military regularly conducts attacks on Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second largest city and, on May 10, began a new offensive in the Kharkiv region, one that the Ukrainian military, on Friday, claims to have halted, following the Russian occupation of several villages.

On Thursday, the Russians destroyed Kharkiv’s Factor-Druk, one of the largest printing houses in Europe. Seven people and approximately 20,000 books were destroyed in the attack.

On the same day, Kyiv accused Moscow of deliberately targeting the Kharkiv region’s railway system in overnight attacks that damaged tracks, train carriages and buildings