German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has reiterated that the ban on Ukraine using Western-supplied weapons to attack Russian territory remains in place. Speaking at an event in Berlin on Sunday, Scholz emphasized the effectiveness of the current rules.

"There are clear rules for the supply of weapons from Germany, agreed upon with Ukraine. And they work. At least, I think so," Scholz stated, as reported by Tagesschau.

He highlighted that his policy towards Ukraine is designed to prevent a war escalation.

This position comes amidst a broader debate among European leaders about the extent of military support for Ukraine. Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani has echoed Scholz's sentiments, stressing that the allies' focus should remain on promoting peace.

In contrast, Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski has voiced support for Ukrainian strikes on Russian targets, urging the West to remove self-imposed limitations and bolster its support for Ukraine.

Ukrainian authorities have been vocal about their need to lift the ban on using Western-supplied weapons to strike Russian territory, arguing that such measures are necessary to protect their cities from rocket attacks.

