“Ukrainian soil is being attacked from bases in Russia. So how do we explain to the Ukrainians that we’re going to have to protect these towns … if we tell them you are not allowed to hit the point from which the missiles are fired?” French President added, speaking with a map in his hands.

"We think that we should allow them to neutralise military sites where missiles are fired, from where Ukraine is attacked," Macron said, speaking during a state visit to Germany on Tuesday, May 28.

French President Emmanuel Macron said that Ukraine should be allowed to use French weapons to "neutralise" Russian military bases used to launch missile attacks on its territory.

However, Macron set clear boundaries, insisting that Ukraine should avoid targeting other areas in Russia, particularly civilian sites.

His comments, made alongside German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, come amid heated debates on whether to permit Ukraine to strike inside Russia with Western-supplied long-range weapons.

The issue has caused a rift among Ukraine's allies. Germany has been cautious, fearing a potential escalation into direct conflict with nuclear-armed Russia.

Scholz reiterated that any use of supplied weapons must comply with international law, and noted the different types of military aid provided by Germany and France.

The United States, Ukraine's largest military aid provider, has also been hesitant to allow strikes inside Russia.

This cautious approach has sparked tensions between Macron and Scholz, especially following Macron's recent refusal to rule out sending French troops to Ukraine.

Russian President Vladimir Putin issued a stark warning of "serious consequences" if Western nations permit Ukraine to strike Russian territory.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has criticized these restrictions as "unfair," particularly as Ukraine contends with a Russian ground offensive in the Kharkiv region..

"I think this is unfair," Zelensky said during his visit to Belgium on Tuesday, May 28.

"But we, and this is a fact, cannot risk the support of our partners -- that is why we are not using our partners' arms to attack Russian territory.

"That's why we are asking: Please give us the permission to do that."

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell threw his weight behind Kyiv's pleas.

"You have to balance the risk of escalation and the need for Ukrainians to defend," Borrell said at a meeting of EU defence ministers across town in Brussels.

That was echoed by NATO boss Jens Stoltenberg, who insisted for the second day running that Ukraine had the right to strike "legitimate military targets inside Russia."

But German's deputy defence minister Siemtje Moller reiterated that Berlin had taken a "sovereign decision" not to let Kyiv strike.

And sitting next to Zelensky, even De Croo appeared unmoved as he said the weapons Belgium was supplying could only be used on "Ukrainian territory".