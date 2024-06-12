Russian forces launched yet another mass aerial attack against Ukraine on Wednesday morning, June 12, firing dozens of drones and missiles from at least three strategic bombers, targeting mainly Kyiv along with other regions of Ukraine.
The attack involved four X-101/X-555 cruise missiles launched from strategic aircraft in the Saratov region, one Iskander-M ballistic missile from Crimea, and an aerobatic X-47M2 Kinzhal missile from the Tambov region.
Additionally, 24 Shahed-131/136 attack drones were deployed from Yeysk and Primorsko-Akhtarsk.
Ukraine's Air Force successfully intercepted five out of six missiles and 24 drones during the assault, with air defence kicking off in Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhia, Poltava, Kharkiv and Vinnytsia regions.
Anti-aircraft missile units of the Air Forces, mobile firing groups, and electronic warfare equipment of the Ukrainian Defense Forces were utilized to repel the enemy's aerial assault.
Serghii Popko, head of the military administration in Kyiv, reported that the capital suffered a substantial combined strike. However, he noted that all aerial threats were intercepted.
The air alert in Kyiv lasted for about two hours, and there were no casualties or damage reported in the city itself.
However, debris from the downed missiles and drones in the Kyiv region caused fires and damaged several structures, including an industrial facility, warehouse, private house, gas station, and garage.
One local resident suffered a leg injury from falling debris but declined hospitalization after receiving first aid on-site.
