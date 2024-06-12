Russian forces launched yet another mass aerial attack against Ukraine on Wednesday morning, June 12, firing dozens of drones and missiles from at least three strategic bombers, targeting mainly Kyiv along with other regions of Ukraine.

The attack involved four X-101/X-555 cruise missiles launched from strategic aircraft in the Saratov region, one Iskander-M ballistic missile from Crimea, and an aerobatic X-47M2 Kinzhal missile from the Tambov region.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

Additionally, 24 Shahed-131/136 attack drones were deployed from Yeysk and Primorsko-Akhtarsk.

Ukraine's Air Force successfully intercepted five out of six missiles and 24 drones during the assault, with air defence kicking off in Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhia, Poltava, Kharkiv and Vinnytsia regions.

Advertisement

Anti-aircraft missile units of the Air Forces, mobile firing groups, and electronic warfare equipment of the Ukrainian Defense Forces were utilized to repel the enemy's aerial assault.

Serghii Popko, head of the military administration in Kyiv, reported that the capital suffered a substantial combined strike. However, he noted that all aerial threats were intercepted.

The air alert in Kyiv lasted for about two hours, and there were no casualties or damage reported in the city itself.

However, debris from the downed missiles and drones in the Kyiv region caused fires and damaged several structures, including an industrial facility, warehouse, private house, gas station, and garage.

Pentagon Says Ukraine Can US Weapons Anywhere Across The Border Into Russia
Other Topics of Interest

Pentagon Says Ukraine Can US Weapons Anywhere Across The Border Into Russia

Pentagon spokesperson Major General Patrick Ryder said that while there had been no change in policy, Kyiv’s use of weapons against Russian troops was not limited to near Kharkiv on the Russian side.

One local resident suffered a leg injury from falling debris but declined hospitalization after receiving first aid on-site.

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Kyiv Post
Kyiv Post
The Kyiv Post is Ukraine's English-language newspaper and proud winner of the 2014 Missouri Honor Medal for Distinguished Service in Journalism. The newspaper's first print edition came out on Oct. 18, 1995, and went online in 1997.
Read Next
Freedom No Matter the Cost War in Ukraine
Freedom No Matter the Cost
By David Kirichenko
3h ago
Ukrainian Drone Swarms Swamp Russian Air Defenses – Oil Refineries and Airfield Hit Drones
Ukrainian Drone Swarms Swamp Russian Air Defenses – Oil Refineries and Airfield Hit
By Stefan Korshak
6h ago
Pentagon Says Ukraine Can US Weapons Anywhere Across The Border Into Russia War in Ukraine
Pentagon Says Ukraine Can US Weapons Anywhere Across The Border Into Russia
By Euractiv
11h ago
Kyiv Says Its Drones Struck Russian Kamikaze Drone Training Center, 3 Oil Refineries War in Ukraine
Kyiv Says Its Drones Struck Russian Kamikaze Drone Training Center, 3 Oil Refineries
By Kyiv Post
12h ago
Sponsored content
« Previous White House Says Will Announce Steps on Frozen Russian Assets at G7
Next » EU Urged to Welcome Skilled Russians to 'Bleed' Putin Regime