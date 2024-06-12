Russian forces launched yet another mass aerial attack against Ukraine on Wednesday morning, June 12, firing dozens of drones and missiles from at least three strategic bombers, targeting mainly Kyiv along with other regions of Ukraine.

The attack involved four X-101/X-555 cruise missiles launched from strategic aircraft in the Saratov region, one Iskander-M ballistic missile from Crimea, and an aerobatic X-47M2 Kinzhal missile from the Tambov region.

Additionally, 24 Shahed-131/136 attack drones were deployed from Yeysk and Primorsko-Akhtarsk.

Ukraine's Air Force successfully intercepted five out of six missiles and 24 drones during the assault, with air defence kicking off in Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhia, Poltava, Kharkiv and Vinnytsia regions.