Ukraine’s Military Intelligence (HUR) working with the cyber group BO Team, attacked municipal web resources in Russia, Kyiv Post sources in the directorate said on Friday, June 14.

According to the sources, a cyberattack by Ukrainians targeted the Ulyanovsk regional administration and disabled two hypervisors and two communicators, destroyed 10 virtual machines, one PC, and erased a total of 20 TB of data.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

The cyberattack was preceded by a phishing campaign that also targeted other local administrations, courts, and the local population.

As a result of the special operation, the website of the Ulyanovsk administration allegedly published an order from Mayor A.E. Boldakin calling for a rally “in support of the SVO.”

Subsequently, local media published reports of the “fake” message from the mayor as a result of a cyberattack.

Advertisement

The cyberattack also gave the BO Team access to reports on the “bypassing of candidates for military service,” in which local officials refer to residents of Ulyanovsk as “targeted individuals.”

“Residents of Ulyanovsk, if you value your life, do not leave your homes! The administration employees need to implement the plan, they will do anything to stay in their chairs, they are already coming for you! Better yet, burn down the administration, because there is virtually no chance of survival after being sent to Ukraine,” the BO Team hackers said in their appeal.

Other Topics of Interest Kyiv Says Its Drones Struck Russian Kamikaze Drone Training Center, 3 Oil Refineries In recent months, Ukraine has intensified its attacks on Russian territory, specifically targeting energy facilities.

On June 14, the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine (HUR MOU) cyberattacks on Kremlin resources and Russian airports, caused, among other things, flight delays.