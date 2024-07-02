NATO countries are gearing up with long-term support measures for Ukraine, anticipating a possible victory by Donald Trump in the upcoming US presidential election.

This preparation is set against a backdrop of rising right-wing influence in Europe, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reports citing the sources.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

NATO plans to send a senior civilian official to Ukraine to coordinate military logistics.

Additionally, a new command center will reportedly be established in Wiesbaden, Germany, to oversee the delivery of military equipment and weapons, as well as the training of the Ukrainian Armed Forces (AFU).

According to the WSJ sources, approximately 700 US and other NATO countries military personnel will participate in the operation, dubbed “NATO – Security Assistance and Training for Ukraine.”

Advertisement

This team will assume roles previously handled by US forces following Russia‘s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Former US Ambassador to NATO, and current head of the Chicago Council on Global Affairs, Ivo Daalder said that the alliance will now take charge of aiding Ukraine.

“Even if the US reduces or halts its support, these efforts will continue,” Daalder noted.

These measures have been in development for several months but gained urgency after President Joe Biden‘s underwhelming performance in a televised debate with Trump.

The new support initiatives are expected to be announced at the upcoming NATO summit in Washington from July 9-11.

Other Topics of Interest Ukraine's Heavily-Shelled Kharkiv Builds Underground Schools The Mayor said the city, which launched its first underground school earlier this year, was allocating its funds for the new schools to make headway as soon as possible.

The June 27 debate between Biden and Trump ended poorly for the current president, leading some supporters to suggest he might withdraw from the election. However, Biden‘s campaign has confirmed he will remain in the race.

Before the debate, Reuters reported that two key advisers to Donald Trump have put forward a plan to end Russia’s war in Ukraine if he wins the presidential election.

The plan involves telling Ukraine that it will only receive more US weapons if it enters peace talks with Russia, seemingly adhering entirely to Putin’s demands.

Advertisement

At the same time, the US would warn Moscow that refusing to negotiate would result in increased US support for Ukraine, said retired Lt Gen. Keith Kellogg, one of Trump‘s national security advisers, in an interview.

Trump has repeatedly promised to end the war in Ukraine within 24 hours if he is elected president.