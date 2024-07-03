“An extremely good hit from the pilots of the 10th Separate Mountain Assault Brigade,” the description of the footage read.

The Telegram channel claims that the videos published, showing the destruction of Russian equipment, were conducted using drones related to Eskadron.

The video, released via the Telegram channel of Eskadron, a manufacturer and supplier of FPV kamikaze drones, shows the strike.

Ukrainian aerial reconnaissance officers from the 10th Separate Mountain Assault Brigade used a drone to blow up a Russian 152mm Msta-S self-propelled artillery mount, leading to a detonation of its ammunition.

Kyiv Post could not independently verify the date and location of the video.

The video’s quality does not allow us to confirm definitively that the destroyed equipment is a Msta-S. However, Ukrainian military Telegram channels report that it was indeed a Msta-S.

The video shows the self-propelled gun camouflaged in a forest. The footage first captures a direct hit on the Msta-S, followed by an explosion, clouds of smoke, and fire. A large explosion then follows as the fire quickly flares up.

“Perhaps one of the best detonations of ammunition of destroyed Russian equipment by Ukrainian troops in recent times,” reported the Gruz 200 Ukrainian Telegram channel.

The Msta-S is a Soviet and Russian 152mm self-propelled artillery unit designed to destroy enemy personnel, weapons, and military equipment, whether open or protected.

The 2S19 artillery unit is mounted on a modified T-72 tank chassis, which includes components and assemblies from the T-80 tank chassis. While the self-propelled gun’s hull retains the tank’s armor, its turret is only protected against light small arms.

The self-propelled howitzer’s ammunition load includes up to 50 rounds of high-explosive fragmentation projectiles, Krasnopol laser-illuminated guided projectiles, radio communication jamming projectiles, and more.

The firing range of this self-propelled gun with a 2A64 cannon is 24 km using conventional shells, which can be increased to 29 km with active-reactive ammunition.