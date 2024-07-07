Many politicians, diplomats and other commentators around the world inadvertently or deliberately date the start of the current Russo-Ukrainian War to February 2022, instead of February 2014, thus ignoring that Putin had plans for a hostile takeover of Ukraine well more than a decade ago. Three narratives – shaped by Moscow’s worldwide disinformation about its illegal annexation of Crimea and covert intervention in Donbas – account for this misunderstanding that has been self-perpetuating now for 10 years. JOIN US ON TELEGRAM Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official. The first narrative asserts that the secession of Crimea from Ukraine, as well as the outbreak of fighting in Donbas soon after, were determined by local dynamics rather than foreign interference. The second narrative says that Russia’s taking over of Crimea was a peaceful transfer rather than violent act. Advertisement The third claims that Moscow’s attack was provoked Kyiv. Ukrainian actions, allegedly, left Russia with no other choice but to take responsibility to protect Russophone inhabitants of Crimea and Donbas. Here, we briefly address the inadequacy of all three of these storylines.

“The main actors there were irregular Moscow-led, -directed, -financed and/or -encouraged groups... aided by Russian secret service agents.”

"Local Uprising" Rather than Foreign Occupation? The Ukrainian Parliament has officially identified 20 February 2014 as the day the Russo-Ukrainian War began. On this day, Russian armed forces first violated officially agreed regulations for their movements in Crimea. A convoy of armored vehicles illegally left the Russian Black Sea Fleet base in Sevastopol. The Russian Defense Ministry's medal for the return of Crimea also lists 20 February 2014 as the starting date of Russia's annexation operation. President Putin, on 17 April 2014, admitted the involvement of Russian troops in the events in Crimea. Nevertheless, some commentators continue to assert that Crimea's breakaway from Ukraine and accession to Russia were driven by local dynamics. The typical reference in such debates is the pseudo-referendum in Crimea on 16 March 2014. However one sees this event, Moscow's illegal takeover of Crimea was already completed, by that time. Only after Russia's military capture of the peninsula were its inhabitants asked to ratify this violent act in a sham vote. The illegal annexation was the result not of a dynamic political development within Crimea, but of an audacious operation from outside. It was an act of war. The story of the continuation of Russia's war in Donbas one month later is somewhat different. Regular Russian troops did not play a major role in south-eastern mainland Ukraine until mid-August 2014. The main actors there were irregular Moscow-led, -directed, -financed and/or -encouraged groups, typically a mix of Russian and Ukrainian paramilitary adventurers, Cossacks, extremists, and mercenaries, aided by Russian secret service agents.

”The seemingly peaceful character of Russia’s swift military occupation and political annexation does not diminish its status as an illegal act conducted by Russia’s armed forces.”

"Peaceful Transfer" Rather than the Start of a War? Russia's takeover of Crimea began in February 2014 as an armed invasion. About 20,000 Russian troops took part in the occupation of Crimea. Despite the distinctly military character of Crimea's transition to Moscow's control, some Western observers still insist on the crucial role of local socio-political opinion in the secession. These arguments are based on opinion polls on Crimea after its annexation seemed to demonstrate overwhelming support. However, such narrations of Crimea's capture by Russia do not address some thorny methodological issues. Public opinion research on Crimea before the start of the annexation operation did not reveal an overwhelming drive for secession even among the ethnic Russians on the peninsula. Instead, there was a trend of a gradual and soft political "Ukrainization" of Crimea's population since 1991. Russia's capture of the peninsula by force in February 2014 was designed to prevent both a growing allegiance to the Ukrainian state and ad hoc resistance to annexation by Crimea's population. The seemingly peaceful character of Russia's swift military occupation and political annexation does not diminish its status as an illegal act conducted by Russia's armed forces. It was the start of the Russo-Ukrainian War that continues until today.

“The swiftness and purposefulness of Crimea’s takeover in February–March 2014 suggests detailed preliminary planning.”