As the NATO summit in July approaches, diplomats and world leaders are expressing doubts about U.S. President Joe Biden's age and health and his chances of re-election, according to a Politico report based on conversations with 20 sources associated with the alliance.

While many of these officials support Biden's re-election, fearing a return of Donald Trump, they expressed "acute concern" about Biden's recent debate performance. The speech left them anxious about his readiness to lead and address ongoing political challenges.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

“It doesn’t take a genius to see that the president is old,” said one official from a European NATO country. “We’re not sure that, even if he wins, he can survive four years more.”

Advertisement

Biden's team was in damage-control mode after Thursday's debate when he often hesitated, tripped over words and lost his train of thought – exacerbating fears about his fitness to serve another term.

Another EU official described the debate as "painful to watch," highlighting concerns over Biden’s ability to avoid another term for Trump.

“We all want Biden to have a second term to avoid dealing with Trump again, but this isn’t really reassuring.”

Diplomats are worried less about Biden's physical condition and more about his political standing and re-election chances.

“It seems to me that’s going to be very tough for him to pursue his campaign and to stay on,” said one senior EU diplomat, suggesting the Democratic Party might need to explore other options.

Other Topics of Interest Member of N. Korean Delegation Reportedly Drowned in Moscow Initial reports said the deceased was the head of an elite military training delegation from Pyongyang that arrived in recent weeks following Moscow and Pyongyang’s new security pact.

US allies, particularly in Europe, are concerned about their security should Trump win, given his stance on NATO funding. Trump has previously warned that countries that do not invest enough in the alliance will need to defend themselves.

At the same time, some NATO members are also dissatisfied with Biden's cautious approach to supplying weapons to Ukraine.

The Biden-Trump debate has intensified doubts among Biden's supporters about his capacity to lead for another term.

Advertisement

A group of Democratic Party sponsors has even called for Biden to withdraw from the race, though he insists on staying, calling his debate performance an "unpleasant episode."

During his presidency, Trump repeatedly criticised NATO countries for not meeting the 2% GDP spending target on defence, threatening reduced U.S. support.

The NATO Summit, taking place in Washington from July 9 to 11, will mark the alliance's 75th anniversary. The program includes Biden’s opening speech, a three-hour meeting, and a dinner with world leaders. As a host, Biden will be required to attend all key events.

Last week, Joe Biden has reaffirmed his commitment to the 2024 presidential race despite growing calls for him to step down following a lackluster performance in last week’s debate performance.

In a call with concerned campaign team members, Biden stressed his determination to remain in the race.

“No one is pushing me out. I'm not leaving. I'm in this race to the end,” he stated in an email to supporters, urging them to contribute to his campaign to defeat his Republican opponent, Donald Trump, in the Nov. 5 election.