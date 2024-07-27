This week Ukraine’s Main Directorate of Intelligence (HUR) sabotaged three Russian military helicopters deep in Russia, a source in intelligence told Kyiv Post Saturday, July 27. On July 21, around 3 a.m., HUR damaged Mi-28 and Ka-226 helicopters parked at the Moscow-based National Center of Helicopter Construction of Mil and Kamov, the source said.

According to HUR, while the public was aware of explosions at the air base, having seen fire there, Russian officials hid “the facts of their own negligence from the Russian population.”

Three days later, HUR damaged another Mi-8 at the Kryazh air base in Samara Oblast – about 860 kilometers (530 miles) away.

It’s been an active week for HUR. According to a Kyiv Postsource, early Saturday morning HUR also conducted dronestrikes on three Russian air bases, plus an oil refinery.

Since July 23, HUR hackers have been carrying out mass-scale cyber-attacks primarily on Russian financial institutions, a Kyiv Post source said.