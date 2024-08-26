Two videos, one posted on X/Twitter on Thursday and another on Telgram on Sunday seemed to confirm reports made by Ukraine’s air force command in late July that helicopters have been deployed to intercept and destroy Russian long-range Shahed-136 kamikaze drones. Neither social media post mentions the dates, locations or even the units involved. They say that the missions were carried out by Mi-8 (NATO: Hip) helicopters. The first is equipped with a nose-mounted machine gun, probably a PKT 7.62 x 54mm belt-fed general purpose machine gun (GPMG). JOIN US ON TELEGRAM Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

Наши ебашат по шахедам🇺🇦🚀🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/irYXuE8NwF — НОСТРАДАМУС ТАВРИЧЕСКИЙ 🇺🇦🏴‍☠️🇺🇦 (@NOSTRAD90772201) August 22, 2024

The video shows the machine gunner crouched over his weapon as the helicopter closes in on the Russian attack drone. The machine gunner then fires off several long bursts, the helicopter cockpit filling with smoke before the target drone explodes and falls to earth. The military issues magazine Defense Express points out that the machine gunner is using a US-supplied Gentex HGU-56/P aircrew ballistic helmet (ABH) system, confirming that the video is showcasing a Ukrainian operation. It is noted thatRussians are also believed to use helicopters to intercept drones. The sceond video also shows an Mi-8 rotary wing aircraft but this time the machine gunner engages the Shahed through the side door of the helicopter and after a few bursts, also from a PKT 7.62 x 54mm GPMG, the drone begins to smoke before plunging downwards out of shot.