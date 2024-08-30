The Atesh partisan movement reported on Telegram that its agents have carried out sabotage operations on a railway line that serves as a key logistics route for the Russian Armed Forces.

This line connects Russia’s Rostov-on-Don with Russian-occupied Mariupol and Berdyansk in Ukraine.

“In the event of the destruction of the Crimean Bridge, which will happen very soon, this line will become the most effective way of delivering military equipment and ammunition to the southern section of the front,” Atesh said.

The partisans said that setting fire to relay boxes disrupts signaling and control systems, leading to delays, stoppages, or slowdowns in the movement of trains carrying military cargo.

“We continue to strike at the logistics of the occupation forces and do everything we can to disrupt their plans,” reads the caption of the video published by partisans.

Kyiv Post could not independently verify the footage’s location and time.

In July, partisans from the same group blew up a railway track near the Russian city of Yekaterinburg, which was being used to transport North Korean ammunition. A representative of Atesh told Kyiv Post that the operation was carried out by a Russian citizen who “had been following our activities for a long time and decided to join the movement.”

Later that month, Atesh announced the sabotage of the Rostov-on-Don – Mariupol railway, which the Russians use to transport military equipment and troops to the war in Ukraine. Its agent burned a relay cabinet.

The partisans said that the sabotage occurred near the settlement of Shakhty.

Atesh announced that the number of partisan sabotage acts will increase daily: “Russian military personnel should not relax for a minute; our revenge for your criminal actions will be horrific,”Atesh said.

In early August, agents from the Atesh movement set fire to a relay cabinet on a rail line passing through the Kalininsky and Budyonivsky districts of occupied Donetsk.

The guerrillas identified this route as a crucial logistics hub for moving ammunition, military equipment, and personnel for Russian forces toward the front lines in Toretsk and Prohres.