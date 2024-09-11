Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda, Latvian Prime Minister Evika Silina and Czech Senate President Milos Vystrcil arrived in Kyiv today, Sept. 11, to participate in the Crimean Platform summit.

They will meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and other international leaders during the visit.

The Crimean Platform summit, which aims to address the ongoing situation in Crimea, is taking place in Kyiv on Wednesday. Leaders from various countries are gathering.

Nauseda shared a photo on social media upon his arrival at Kyiv railway station, where an official delegation greeted him.

“I have just arrived in Kyiv. It is a pleasure to return and meet my dear friend Volodymyr Zelensky in solidarity with Ukraine,” he said.

Nauseda emphasized the importance of military and economic support for Ukraine in defending its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy are expected to attend as well.

Due to the arrival of these international delegations, traffic in central Kyiv has been partially blocked, causing delays and congestion throughout the city.

