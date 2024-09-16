A Ukrainian first-person view (FPV) drone has reportedly reached speeds of over 300 kph, according to footage released by the “Wild Hornets” unit, a volunteer group that builds FPV kamikaze attack drones for the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).

“The high-speed FPV drone from Wild Hornets accelerated to 325 kph, breaking our previous speed record,” the caption to the video reads.

The “Wild Hornets” unit announced that the first batch of these high-speed drones would soon be deployed to the front lines to support critical missions.

In a conversation with Kyiv Post, a Ukrainian aerial scout suggested that these drones might soon be used to take down aerial targets, such as combat helicopters that launch unguided missiles at Ukrainian forces on the battlefield.

“They might even be able to shoot down slower targets like Shahed drones or intercept guided aerial bombs fired by the Russians into residential areas,” the scout said.

Another aerial scout told Kyiv Post that the drone’s high speed could allow it to chase a helicopter and bring it down by damaging its main rotor.

“If the drone is large enough, it could easily damage the rotor at high speed, causing catastrophic damage to the helicopter,” he said.

During training, the first scout and his team reached speeds of up to 260 kph with a test drone, but during combat missions, the speed is usually much lower. For a drone carrying an improvised explosive device, the speed typically ranges between 60-80 kph, with a maximum of 120 kph.

“It is possible to fly even faster, but the issue is how fast the drone can fly with a load, like a bomb, and how long it can maintain that speed without overheating the motors,” he said.

“Battery performance is also a concern. At high speeds, the battery drains quickly, making long-distance flights impractical. However, you can hover in a strategic location and wait for the right moment to strike,” the aerial scout added.

Defense Express media outlet noted that every drone system has its limits, and quadcopters have a “glass ceiling” in terms of maximum speed. At the time of writing, the fastest drone in the world is the Peregrine 2, which reached 480.23 kph - a record set by Luke and Mike Bellamy in South Africa in April 2024.