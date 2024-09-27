Russian forces launched a drone attack on the Ukrainian southern Odesa region in the early hours of Friday, Sept. 27, targeting the port city of Izmail, near the Romanian border. Oleh Kiper, head of the regional military administration, confirmed the assault .

Three civilians were killed in the strike: two women, born in 1934 and 1955, and a 73-year-old man. An additional 11 people were injured, including a child. The attack caused significant damage to homes, cars, and other structures, sparking several fires.

Ukraine's Air Force reported that Russian forces launched 32 Shahed drones overnight, alongside an Iskander-M/KM-23 ballistic missile and two X-22 cruise missiles.

Ukrainian air defense successfully intercepted 24 drones, with one reportedly entering Romanian airspace.

The day before that, early morning on Thursday, Russian forces launched 78 "Shahed" kamikaze drones and six missiles on Ukraine, mostly in Kyiv and Kyiv region.

The attack on Kyiv began shortly after 1:14 a.m. when Ukrainian Air Forces detected combat UAVs approaching from the north, prompting a citywide air alert.

Kyiv Post team members residing in the capital's central districts, reported hearing a series of explosions as air defense systems engaged the drones throughout the night, with active operations from 2:00 a.m. to 7:00 a.m.

In Kyiv, one of the strikes caused a fire on the first floor of a five-story building in the Pechersk district, damaging at least four apartments and 20 cars.