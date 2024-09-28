On the night of September 27, in the Moscow Region, Russian Armed Forces Col. Aleksy Volodymyrovich Kolomeytsev, head of the 924 State Center for Unmanned Aviation of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation, was killed, according to sources in Ukraine’s Military Intelligence Directorate (HUR).

The “elimination” of Kolomeytsev was the result of a special operation of “the local movement of resistance to the Kremlin regime in coordination with the HUR.”

Kolomeytsev was involved in the training of Russian specialists in the use of UAVs, in particular operators and service personnel of Shahed-type kamikaze attack drones.

“The resistance movement is expanding, expanding its activities throughout Russia and beyond, as we warned earlier. Every Russian war criminal, everyone involved in the aggression against Ukraine is our target, regardless of position, age, gender and location,” the source communicated.

“We will destroy everyone whose hands contain the blood of Ukrainians until the Russian regime stops the war and answers for all its crimes,” the interlocutor said.

Although Kyiv Post has not been able to independently verify the information, it would not be the first time that Ukrainian security services carried out a targeted assassination near the Russian capital.

In December 2023, Ukraine’s Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) took credit for the assassination of Illia Kyva, a former member of the now-banned pro-Russian party “Opposition Platform - For Life,” was killed in a park near Moscow.

The Key to Ukraine’s Victory Lies in the West’s Courage
Other Topics of Interest

The Key to Ukraine’s Victory Lies in the West’s Courage

Ukraine’s fate is being held hostage by the US elections and a general cravenness with respect to defending the democratic principles that needed to be fought for in the past.

A Kyiv Post source in the special services reported that this was a Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) special operation against Kyva, who had defected to Russia at the beginning of Russia’s February 2022 invasion.

