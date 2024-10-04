The cyber unit of Ukraine's Main Intelligence Directorate (HUR) struck several online rsites linked to the supply lines of the Russian army, a HUR source told Kyiv Post on Friday morning, Oct. 4.

As a result of the attack, hackers were able to infiltrate websites that support Russia’s military logistics network and gather information on the movement of military personnel. One of the most significant targets was the “okrug.ru” site, which supplies the Russian army with various types of equipment and uniforms.

Another successful hit was the breach of “vashhotel.ru” which gave Ukraine access to data of relating to the booking of accommodation for Russian military personnel across the country. Another equally important success was the hacking of “Gostpatent.ru,” which holds a database of registered patents - valuable information for Ukraine’s technical military intelligence.

All the targeted sites operate in support of Russia’s occupying forces.

The HUR hackers placed an image by way of a calling card on the sites it had breached: an owl hovering over a defeated enemy represented by a pierced skull. This was a modification of the official HUR emblem which features an owl piercing the map of the Russian Federation with a sword.

Ukrainian intelligence hackers have systematically attacked Russia’s digital networks and infrastructure over recent weeks.

On Wednesday, Oct. 6, HUR hackers carried out cyberattacks on Russia’s banking sector as reported in Kyiv Post. Alfa Bank, Otkritiy Bank and telecommunications operator Rostelecom, which provides financial support Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, were hit by the cyberattack according to an HUR source.

According to military intelligence sources, HUR computer specialists carried out cyberattacks against more than 800 servers in various regions of the Russian Federation between Monday, Sept. 23 to Thursday, Sept. 26.

On Monday, Sept. 23, other cyberattacks disabled the operations of another two major Russian Federation banks, Rosselkhozbank and the Moscow Credit Bank. These preventing internet banking services and mobile apps from functioning.

On Aug. 22, HUR hacked Russian TV company servers, placing videos showing the reality of the war in Ukraine on several domestic channels.

On Sept. 6, HUR, working with the hacker group “VO Team,” hit internet networks and infrastructure in Russia – reportedly destroying 18 servers, according to Kyiv Post’s source. It’s unclear what the acronym “VO” stands for.

On Sept. 13, HUR cyber specialists and the VO Team hacked the Russian federal center “Osnovanie,” which certifies digital signatures used by local businesses and individuals, depriving access to the service for its users for more than a week and left a message on the site which said:

“Your certificates are in safe hands. The proceeds from the sale of your data will be used to support the needs of the Ukrainian armed forces.”