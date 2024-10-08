Ukraine reported Monday that a Russian missile struck a civilian ship flying the Palauan flag in the port of Odesa, resulting in one fatality—the second attack on a civilian vessel in the region within days.

“The enemy hit a civilian ship flying the Palauan flag with a ballistic missile,” said Oleh Kiper, head of the Odesa region. “A 60-year-old Ukrainian, an employee of a private cargo handling company, was killed. Five other foreign nationals were injured... This is the second attack on a civilian vessel in Odesa region ports in the last few days.”

He added that four injured are in moderate condition, while one is in stable condition. All are currently receiving the necessary medical care.

Oleksiy Kuleba, Ukraine’s Deputy Prime Minister for Reconstruction and Minister of Community and Territorial Development reported on Telegram that on Oct. 7, the ship had arrived for loading but “within a few hours became a target of the aggressor country.”

According to Kuleba, Russian forces damaged two vessels over two days, both scheduled to transport cargo from Ukraine.

“This is a deliberate tactic to intimidate and obstruct the functioning of the Ukrainian maritime corridor,” Kuleba wrote. “The aggressor is once again attempting to disrupt shipping in the Black Sea and undermine Ukraine’s efforts to ensure global food security.”

He warned that this could lead to increased instability in regions dependent on food imports and heightened tensions in international relations.

