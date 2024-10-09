Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official .

Kyiv regularly hits Russian infrastructure with drones as Moscow's offensive drags on for more than two and a half years.

An ammunition depot in Russia's Bryansk region, believed to house weapons from North Korea, along with glide bombs and artillery shells, was reportedly hit by a drone strike early morning on Wednesday, Oct. 9. Andrii Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation at Ukraine’s National Security Council, confirmed the incident on Telegram.

Videos circulating online show fires and explosions near Karachev, possibly resulting from a drone strike on the depot. Russian media outlets have shared footage of bright flashes and continuous detonations.

According to Kovalenko, the attack targeted the 67th GRAU arsenal [GRAU - Main Missile and Artillery Directorate], located near the town of Karachev, about 114 kilometers from the Ukrainian border.

Russia's Defense Ministry also reported that during the night, air defense forces shot down 47 Ukrainian drones, with 24 intercepted over the Bryansk region. The region's governor, Alexander Bogomaz, has not reported any casualties or major damage on the ground.

The incident follows similar strikes in September when Ukrainian forces attacked large ammunition depots in Russia's Tver and Krasnodar regions.

On Sept. 21, the Armed forces of Ukraine said it had hit a depot near the city of Tikhoretsk in Krasnodar, calling it one of Moscow's "three largest ammunition storage bases" important to the Russian army's logistics for its Ukraine invasion.

It also said it struck an arsenal in Tver region's Oktyabrsky village, resulting in a "fire and detonation".

Videos on social media showed a massive explosion in the dark, resembling fireworks at first before blowing up loudly, with online reports that an ammunition depot was struck.

Prior to that, on Sept. 18, a Ukrainian kamikaze drone strike hit Toropets Northeast Ammunition Depot in Russia’s Tver region in what is believed to be the most damaging long-range attack launched by Kyiv in 30 months of combat and possibly the most devastating air strike ever to hit Russia, World War II included.

Following a 2018-2020 renovation of the site, Russian state-controlled media had billed Toropets as the most modern and attack-resistant munitions storage facility in all of the Russian Federation.