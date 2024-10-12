The newly merged Datagroup-Volia-lifecell signed a deal with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) and International Finance Corporation (IFC) to receive $435 million in long-term loan funding ($217.5 million per organization), EBRD reported on Oct.10.

It will support “a landmark project” to enhance protection against cybersecurity threats, introduce more competitive products and services, and implement best practice standards at a critical time.

“Through this high-impact transaction, the merged group will deliver improved mobile connectivity to 10 million subscribers and provide faster and more reliable fixed broadband access to around four million homes,” the press release said.

Volia television has close to 300,000 clients, according to research by Detektor Media. Lifecell meanwhile reached 9.9 million users in 2023 according to Liga.net, citing the company’s end-of-year report.