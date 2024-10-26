Russian troops stationed in the country’s Kursk region were reportedly discussing issues pertaining to North Korean troops’ integration into local units, with language barriers being one of the key issues, according to a new intercepted call published by the Ukrainian military intelligence (HUR) on Friday.

HUR said the call took place between servicemen of Russia’s 810th Separate Marine Brigade, which is part of the country’s Southern Military District’s 18th Army.

As one Russian soldier explained, “They are already here learning with a translator.”

“Brother, F**k, I’m already on the translator too. Go ahead, kill them all, [I have] 300 wounded, I need evacuation, we’re already translating this nonsense,” the Russian told his comrade.

Additionally, the soldier mentioned that the Kremlin planned to assign one translator and three Russian servicemen for every 30 North Korean soldiers. However, those on the call expressed doubts about the feasibility of providing the newly arrived Pyongyang troops with Russian command personnel.

“One translator for 30 people. The only thing I don’t understand is where to get three senior personnel for 30 people,” one of them said.

Another Russian soldier stated that they were supposed to welcome the fresh troops – whom they called “the Chinese,” a day later.

“Trofimov called him to go meet the people tomorrow, and asked what’s up with the seniors. He understood that well. But where to take these people, he has no clarity, that’s the question.

“The Chinese, damn it. They arrived here, and I have no idea what to do with them,” he said. Trofimov is presumably a senior Russian military personnel in that unit.

HUR said the number of North Korean troops deployed to Russia currently stands at around 12,000. This figure included 500 officers, among them three generals from Pyongyang, HUR Chief Kyrylo Budanov told The Economist on Tuesday.

North Korea is stepping in as Russia is grappling with heavy losses by providing the latter with personnel along with weapons and equipment, Kyiv Post sources in HUR said.

In return, Russia would provide North Korea with financial assistance and modern technologies to help the country develop its nuclear program and expand its nuclear arsenal, Budanov told The Economist.

Ukraine’s “I Want to Live” (Хочу жить) project, a HUR-operated surrender hotline, has called on North Korean soldiers sent to fight against Ukraine to surrender and avoid participating in combat operations.

Ukraine and South Korea both claimed in mid-October that Pyongyang had deployed troops to aid Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, likely as a result of the mutual defense pact signed in June.

This is a developing story. Read more about North Korean troop deployments in Ukraine here.

