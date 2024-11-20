Russia said it has started serial production for its “KUB-M” mobile bomb shelters that could reportedly withstand explosions from conventional weapons and radiation from nuclear strikes.

The country’s emergency ministry's research institute said the shelter could offer protection for 48 hours against damages from explosions and shrapnel from conventional weapons, falling debris from buildings, dangerous chemicals and fires, as well as radiation from nuclear strikes, as per a Tuesday Reuters report.

The institute said each shelter can house 54 people without disclosing how many units are in production at present.

Reuters described it as a “reinforced shipping container.”

The timing of the institute’s announcement coincided with Moscow’s official approval of an updated nuclear doctrine, which stipulates that aggression by a non-nuclear state against Russia, if supported by a nuclear power, will now be considered a joint attack warranting Moscow’s nuclear response.

The events also coincided with Ukraine’s Tuesday attack on an ammo depot in Russia’s Belgorod region, presumably using the US-provided Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS), after Washington eased its restrictions on Sunday for Kyiv to conduct deep strikes inside Russia using US long-range weaponry.

Kyiv has for months appealed to Washington to lift the restrictions, arguing that Moscow hosts its warplanes that carry glide bombs against both military and civilian targets in Ukraine at airfields out of reach from Kyiv’s arsenal.

Russia’s Foreign Ministry vowed an “appropriate and palpable” response on Monday following the US’s decision, leading to some concerns that the latest developments could lead to nuclear escalation despite Moscow’s frequent touting of nuclear redlines throughout its invasion of Ukraine.