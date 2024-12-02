German Chancellor Olaf Scholz travelled to Kyiv to assess Ukraine's position on the ongoing war and potential peace negotiations, Bild reported on Monday, Dec. 2, as Scholz made his first in over two years visit to the Ukrainian capital.

In a confidential meeting, Scholz seeks to understand Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s perspective on the situation and the peace terms Ukrainian society might accept.

"Nothing should be decided over the heads of Ukrainians," Bild quoted Scholz as saying.

Scholz also announced €650 million in additional military aid to Ukraine, with weapons set to arrive in December.

While Zelensky may request long-range Taurus missiles, Zeit notes that Scholz will unlikely approve their delivery.

According to Spiegel, the visit may also serve Scholz’s domestic agenda as he faces tough re-election prospects in early 2024. Scholz is expected to advocate for Ukraine’s position if Trump initiates peace talks, highlighting Germany’s continued support for Ukraine.

The visit follows a Nov.29 phone call between Scholz and Zelensky, during which they discussed Scholz’s recent conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

On Nov.15, Scholz spoke with Putin for the first time in nearly two years, urging him to withdraw Russian forces from Ukraine

This call was reportedly coordinated with US President Joe Biden, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, and French President Emmanuel Macron.

Zelensky, however, criticized the call, warning against engaging in dialogue with Putin, describing it as a potential "Pandora’s box."