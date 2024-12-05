Cyber experts from Ukraine’s Main Intelligence Directorate (HUR) successfully launched a cyberattack against Gazprombank, one of the largest financial institutions in Russia, a source within the special services told Kyiv Post.

Gazprombank ranks among Russia’s top three banks. According to the source, the US Treasury Department imposed sanctions on the institution on Nov. 21. Its clientele includes approximately 3 million individuals and 45,000 legal entities.

HUR’s consistent efforts to undermine Russia’s financial infrastructure highlight the increasingly pivotal role of cyberwarfare in the ongoing war.

The attack caused widespread disruptions, leaving hundreds of thousands of Russians unable to complete money transfers or online payments, according to the source.

Across Russia, bank terminals were paralyzed, bringing public transport to a standstill in cities like Tomsk and Voronezh. Additionally, Gazprombank’s website became inaccessible in France and Germany, while its mobile application was rendered completely inoperable.

This incident follows a series of recent cyberattacks by HUR against Russia’s banking sector. In early October, HUR hackers targeted Alfa Bank, Otkritie Bank, and telecommunications giant Rostelecom, all of which provide financial support to Russia's war effort, according to Kyiv Post.

Between Sept. 23 and Sept. 26, HUR specialists reportedly attacked over 800 servers across various Russian regions, further disrupting the financial system.

In September, a powerful DDoS attack crippled institutions like the Bank of Russia, Gaz Bank, Tinkoff Bank, and the SBP payment system. Users across Russia reported problems with online banking services and mobile applications.

Earlier in July, HUR hackers also targeted multiple Russian banks, including Alfa-Bank, Sberbank, Raiffeisen Bank, VTB Bank, and Gazprombank. Bank applications became inaccessible or had limited functionality, creating widespread inconvenience for customers.