The commander of Ukraine’s Unmanned Systems Forces, Colonel Vadym Sukharevsky, revealed that Ukraine has developed a laser weapon called “Tryzub,” (Trident) capable of downing aircraft at distances exceeding 2 kilometers, according to a report by Interfax-Ukraine.

“We can state that today Ukraine is, if I’m not mistaken, the fifth country that can say it has a laser weapon,” Sukharevsky said. “We are already able to shoot down planes at an altitude of more than 2 kilometers with this laser.”

He added that efforts are currently focused on scaling up and further strengthening the capabilities of the laser. “It really works; it really exists,” he said.

Additionally, Sukharevsky highlighted Ukraine’s progress in developing a “queen-drone” program – large carrier drones capable of deploying smaller strike drones.

“Today, we are using so-called ‘queen-drones,’ which act as carriers for first-person view (FPV) drones and can operate at depths of over 70 kilometers,” he said.

According to Sukharevsky, the queen drone can carry two FPV drones while also acting as a repeater and striking deep enemy targets.

“In my opinion, this is a real breakthrough,” he added, calling the scaling of this project one of the most promising elements of his work.

In November, Kyiv Post reported on the Dovbush T10 unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV). Initially designed for reconnaissance, the Dovbush has been modified to carry and launch up to six FPV kamikaze drones.

With a range of 40 kilometers, the Dovbush now serves as a precision strike tool in the war against Russia. Once a target is identified, it releases an FPV drone to engage it. The FPV drones are mounted upside-down under the Dovbush’s wings, using explosives as adapters to ensure secure attachment during flight and precise deployment.

The Dovbush is equipped with advanced technology, including inertial and GPS/GLONASS navigation systems, AI-powered target analysis software, and self-protection against Russian electronic warfare. It can detect camouflaged targets at long distances using high-resolution optical and infrared sensors.

Mass production of the Dovbush began in December 2022, with up to 10 units produced daily. These UAVs are supplied free of charge to the Ukrainian Armed Forces. Plans include equipping the Dovbush with air-to-surface munitions and extending its operational range to 1,000 kilometers.