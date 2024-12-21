On Dec. 18, Australia’s Foreign Minister, The Hon Penny Wong, arrived in Kyiv for a one-day visit. She was accompanied by Australian Ambassador Paul Lehmann.

It marked the first time in 10 years that an Australian foreign minister had visited since Julie Bishop’s visit after flight MH 17 was shot down by a Russian BUK missile over eastern Ukraine.

Stood alongside Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, Wong announced the reopening of the Australian embassy in Kyiv. The embassy left Ukraine’s capital in February 2022 and has been operating from Warsaw, Poland ever since.

During the Kyiv, President Volodymyr Zelensky joked to Lehmann, who was appointed on Dec. 12, 2023, that he would like to see the new ambassador ride into Kyiv to a reopened embassy in an Australian Bushmaster.

Australia’s Foreign Minister, The Hon Penny Wong, Traveling by Train to Kyiv

At a joint press conference, Wong said: “The Australian government has always said we would reopen our embassy in Kyiv when it is safe to do so… We have been working to re-establish the security arrangements to enable this to happen. I am very pleased to be here to announce the reopening of the Australian Embassy and that from next month, our Ambassador Lehman who is here with us, will be based in Kyiv.”

Sybiha welcomed the embassy’s reopening, calling it a true demonstration of solidarity from Australia: “This is a significant factor in strengthening bilateral relations [and] an opportunity for the ambassador to receive firsthand information. It also opens the possibility for growing direct communications.”

Wong’s arrival Kyiv, welcomed by Ukrainian Ambassador to Australia Vasyl Myroshnychenko

Wong described Russia’s invasion as “not just attack not just on Ukraine and your people, but an attack on all countries that rely on international rules for peace, stability and prosperity.” She added: “It is a reminder that our security, as between the Euro-Atlantic and the Indo-Pacific, are interconnected.”

During the visit, meetings were also held with Ukraine’s Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, Defense Minister Rustem Umerov and Energy Minister German Galushchenko. The Australian foreign minister visited Trypilska thermal power station, damaged by Russian attacks and described it as “an attack on the morale of Ukrainian people.”

As part of a wider commitment, Wong announced that the Albanese Government will provide $66 million to the European Bank of Reconstruction and Development, to assist with a $400m loan facility over ten years for recovery and reconstruction efforts. Australia will also contribute $10 million in assistance to the Ukraine Energy Support Fund to provide heat and electricity for Ukrainians.

Meeting families at “Save Ukraine” – a community organization that supports vulnerable Ukrainian families and children that have been damaged by Russia’s war – the minister announced Australia will contribute $80,000 to help facilitate their work.

Visiting the “Save Ukraine” Organization.

Sybhia said at the joint press conference: “We deeply appreciate the defense assistance, including the recent statement to deliver 49 Abrams tanks and 14 patrol boats. Australia’s support has exceeded USD 1 billion, with USD 880 million dedicated to military aid. The battlefield situation remains very challenging, and the need to strengthen our forces is urgent.”

He added: “Today, I formally request additional military support, including Australia’s Renowned Bushmaster vehicles and other weaponry.”

Wong concluded: “We hope that I can return here and see a peaceful stable Ukraine that has achieved an end to this war on your own terms.”

The joint press conference was brief, with only two prearranged questions called upon.

When asked why it has taken so long to visit, Wong replied: “So I think you’ve seen each year a senior member of the government come to Ukraine. The first year, it was the prime minister, the second year it was the deputy minister. And now I’m here and it is a great honor to be here. I say again we are unwavering in our support for the people of Ukraine and Australia stands with you and we hope that I can return here and see a peaceful, stable Ukraine that has achieved an end to this war on your terms.”

The Australian Federation of Ukrainian Organisations (AFUO) stated that it “warmly welcomes” Wong’s visit to Kyiv.

“Setting foot on Ukrainian soil, spending time in the capital, having first-hand conversations with Ukrainians, is the only way to understand what is happening on the ground in Ukraine. To be in Ukraine is to feel the impact of Russia’s war” the AFUO stated.

It described the visit as “a powerful indicator” of the important consequences of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s aggression for the Indo-Pacific region; furthermore that “the close ties between North Korea, China and Russia through the provision to Russia of North Korean missiles and ammunition, Chinese dual use goods and even North Korean troops, does not bode well for security in the region.”

Re-opening the Australian Embassy in Kyiv “will provide Australian diplomats and military personnel with regular contact with Ukrainian officials, which will yield valuable information and intelligence, unlocking further opportunities for further government collaboration.” The AFUO added.

Criticism and Inquiry

The Albanese government has been strongly criticized by the opposition and some analysts for keeping the embassy closed when 70 other nations had moved back. After temporarily relocating to Lviv, Canada reopened its embassy, which is in the same building as the empty Australian embassy, in a reduced capacity in May 2022 and gradually resumed full operations.

Australia was also criticized and left embarrassed internationally about its failure to send Hawkei armored vehicles and to scrap the Taipan helicopters instead of sending them to Ukraine. As a result, Australia’s reputation as a reliable partner suffered some damage.

There was a period of well over six months where there were no new announcements from the Australian government and the Australian media lost interest.

During his visit to Ukraine in August, Opposition Foreign Affairs spokesperson, Senator Simon Birmingham, announced that the coalition would commit to safely reopening Australia’s embassy in Kyiv if it was returned to government at the next election.

Under pressure back in the spring, the government initiated a Senate Inquiry “Australian Support for Ukraine, with the results tabled in the Senate on Sep. 16. Many submissions to the Inquiry called for the foreign minister to visit Ukraine and reopen the embassy.

After the results were made public, the government was placed in a position where it was forced to act. However, the recommendations of the report have not yet been formally adopted.

Announcements with Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha

Supply of Australian military equipment

A total of 47 Abrams tanks have been promised by Australia, though full details of their expected arrival in Ukraine have not been disclosed. This will be the largest package of tanks sent to Ukraine after they were originally slated to be mothballed. Ukraine’s request for the equipment was made over 14 months ago, at a time when the tanks would have delivered a critical battlefield impact.

“Supporting Ukraine aligns with Australia’s direct interests, as it strengthens stability not only in the Transatlantic region but also in the Indo-Pacific. We must increase pressure on the aggressor state and raise the costs of war for the Kremlin,” Sybiha emphasized.

Australia also has Tiger helicopters to be retired and over 900 Bushmasters. Indeed, the performance of Bushmasters has led to orders from other countries. Sending 120 of these to Ukraine would not be thought to diminish Australia’s defense capability

Old ASLAV armored vehicles have also been on Ukraine’s request list for over 12 months.

The Australian public and media have been critical of Australia’s response to Ukraine as only doing what was easy, being slow to react, and sending second-hand material.

Mid-size economies like Australia are critical to Ukraine’s survival and victory, and Australia has received a windfall in profits and taxes equivalent to its last two mining booms.

Ukrainians are hopeful that the recent announcements and the reopening of the embassy represent a turnaround and sign of a greater strategic commitment from Australia going forward.