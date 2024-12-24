The Armed Forces of Ukraine launched a drone attack on the Millerovo military airfield in Russia’s Rostov region on Monday, Dec. 23, according to acting governor Yuri Slyusar. He reported on his Telegram channel that air defense systems intercepted eight drones near the airfield.

The Russian Ministry of Defense later stated that a total of nine drones were shot down across the region claiming there were no reported casualties.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

Eyewitnesses, cited by local Telegram channels, said that the attack had caused a fire on one of Millerovo’s streets and damaged the building belonging to the Miller Cossack Cadet Vocational College.

Students were evacuated from their dormitories. Air raid sirens were also activated in Taganrog and Rostov-on-Don during the incident.

Advertisement

Andrey Kovalenko, Head of the Center for Countering Disinformation at Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council, said that the Millerovo airfield, which is located four kilometers northwest of Millerovo city, plays a strategic role for Russian forces.

“It is a key base for front-line aviation supporting Russian infantry in eastern and southern Ukraine,” he said.

The attack on Millerovo comes amid a series of recent strikes against strategic locations in the south of Russia. On Dec. 18, ten missiles hit the Kamensky Chemical Plant, one of the largest in the region.

The Russian Defense Ministry claimed that six ATACMS tactical missiles and four Storm Shadow cruise missiles were used in the strike.

Other Topics of Interest European Peacekeepers Can Solve Ukraine’s Demographic Black Hole – Academic A professor from Kyiv’s Shevchenko University said in a recent interview that “hungry” Ukrainian women and “hungry for women” foreign peacekeepers would boost the country’s birth rate.

The following day, Ukrainian forces launched over 30 drones and three missiles, against the Novoshakhtinsky oil refinery that caused a fire. Both primary oil refining units were shut down following the strike.

In response to these attacks, Rostov regional authorities have restricted mobile internet and communications in an attempt to enhance security.

Telecom operators confirmed the measures, explaining that mobile services, including 3G and 4G networks, may operate at reduced speeds during nighttime hours, from midnight to 5 a.m. Home internet and television services would remain unaffected.