The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) carried out a missile strike on the Kamensky Combine enterprise in Russia’s Rostov region, one of the country’s largest chemical industry facilities, according to the Russian Ministry of Defense.

The attack occurred on Wednesday, Dec. 18, but was not officially confirmed by Russian authorities until the evening of Thursday, Dec.19.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

The strike reportedly caused damage to a technical structure at the plant, which plays a significant role in Russia’s chemical production sector.

The Russian Defense Ministry claimed that six ATACMS tactical missiles and four Storm Shadow cruise missiles were used in the strike.

It stated that Russian air defense systems, including the Buk-M3, S-400, and Pantsir, intercepted all ATACMS missiles and three of the Storm Shadow missiles. The ministry accused Ukraine of acting with support from Western nations and vowed a response.

Advertisement

“These actions of the Kyiv regime, supported by Western curators, will not go unanswered,” the ministry wrote.

The Kamensky Combine, located in Kamensk-Shakhtinsky, produces both civilian and military-grade chemical products.

Recently, the enterprise was included in the European Union’s 15th sanctions package for allegedly supplying chemical components used in weapon production. The EU noted a significant increase in the plant’s defense orders since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

Other Topics of Interest President Poland Offers EU Security Poland assumes the presidency of the EU Council on January 1. What can be expected.

Ukrainian officials, including Andriy Kovalenko of the National Security and Defense Council, described the facility as a key producer of solid fuel components for rocket motors, explosives, and ammunition.

Kovalenko said the plant has played a significant role in manufacturing materials for multiple launch rocket systems and intercontinental ballistic missiles.

The acting governor of the Rostov region, Yuri Slyusar, confirmed that Russian air defense systems intercepted 10 missiles in the area but initially did not acknowledge damage to the Kamensky Combine. Slyusar reported damage to several residential buildings in the region.

Advertisement

This attack follows a series of Ukrainian missile strikes targeting Russian military facilities. Notable incidents include the Nov. 21 strike on a command post in Kursk and the Dec. 11 ATACMS missile strike on Taganrog. These operations are part of Ukraine’s ongoing campaign against Russian military infrastructure.

In response to prior Ukrainian strikes, Russia launched its own attacks, including a Nov. 21 missile strike on the Yuzhmash defense enterprise in Dnipro, using a medium-range hypersonic Oreshnik missile.