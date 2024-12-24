A new Deloitte study reveals that holiday shopping remains a resilient tradition for Ukrainians, even in the face of ongoing challenges. This year, 65% of respondents plan to engage in Christmas and New Year shopping, an increase from 59% in 2023.

Deloitte is a multinational professional services network offering audit, consulting, tax, and advisory services. With operations in over 150 countries, the organization supports businesses, governments, and non-profits in addressing complex challenges and achieving growth.

Generational Spending Trends

The survey highlights distinct spending habits across generations:

  • Millennials (born 1981–1996) prioritize gifts for children, focusing on toys.
  • Buzzers (Generation Z, born 1997–2012) lean towards clothing, household items, cosmetics, and books.
  • Generation X (born 1965–1980) allocates nearly half of their holiday budget to support the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
  • Baby Boomers (born 1946–1964) favor Ukrainian-made products, with 91% directing funds to aid the military.

 

Key Findings for 2024

  • Festive Spirit Grows: 65% of respondents plan to shop between December 1 and 24, up from 59% last year.
  • New Year Spending Dominates: 45% will spend more on New Year celebrations than Christmas, with most budgets ranging from UAH 1,000 to UAH 5,000 ($27–$135).
  • Charity Focus: 7 in 10 plan to allocate part of their budget to charity, with 79% supporting frontline defenders.
  • AI in Shopping: 23% are open to using artificial intelligence for gift ideas and discounts, though adoption decreases with age.
  • Rational Spending: Consumers favor international delivery if it saves 20%, and 50% add items to carts to secure free shipping.
  • Support for Ukrainian Brands: 41% intend to buy from local brands.
  • Interest-Free Installments: 56% prefer retailers offering installment payment options without added costs.

Oleksandr Yampolsky, Head of Retail and Wholesale at Deloitte Ukraine, noted, “Despite immense challenges, Ukrainians are adapting to sustain traditions and maintain the festive spirit, blending innovation, rational spending, and a commitment to supporting local businesses and the military.”

Ukraine’s army is on the backfoot in most parts of the front while Russia presses on with its advantage ahead of the inauguration next month of US president-elect Donald Trump.

