Three captains of the Russian Armed Forces were killed in a successful operation, the Ukrainian military’s Main Directorate of Intelligence (HUR) announced on its Facebook page.

“Three officers of the leadership of the Russian occupation forces were eliminated as a result of a successful operation by the Department of Active Measures of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine [HUR], the Security Service of Ukraine [SBU], the Forces of Unmanned Systems of the Armed Forces of Ukraine [AFU] and the operational-strategic group ‘Tavria.’”

The announcement goes on to describe how HUR operatives obtained information about the planned meeting with the participation of officers from the command of Russia’s 4th Guards Military Base in the Zaporizhzhia region.

“After checking and confirming the data, the military intelligence officers developed an operation plan,” which was joined by the “Tavria” group, Unmanned Systems specialists, and the SBU’s “Typhoon” tactical group.

“Immediately after the beginning of a field meeting that gathered Russian officers and their vehicles, a high-precision HIMARS strike was launched, and once the evacuation group of the invaders arrived, attack drones of the Ukrainian Security and Defense Forces were unleashed,” the statement read.

“As a result of the operation, three officers of the Russian occupation forces were eliminated: Captain Dmitriy Olegovich Nagorny, commander of the 1st Battalion of the 135th Motorized Rifle Regiment of the Russian Armed Forces; Captain Grigoriy Aleksandrovich Krokhmalov, Deputy Chief of Staff for Intelligence, Chief of Intelligence of the 135th Motorized Rifle Regiment of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation; and Captain Yury Viktorovich Fomin, commander of an anti-aircraft battery of the 4th Guards Military Base of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation. Five units of Muscovite vehicles were also destroyed.”

Kyiv Post has not been able to independently verify the authenticity of the HUR video.