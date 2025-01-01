“Horrified by the attack in New Orleans, US , which has claimed innocent lives and left many injured,” Zelensky said in a post on X. “We trust that those responsible for this terrible act will be brought to justice. Violence, terrorism, and any threats to human life have no place in our world and must not be tolerated,” he added.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday said he was “horrified” by the deadly attack in New Orleans, Louisiana on a crowd celebrating the New Year and said his country stood by the American people.

“Our deepest condolences to the families of the victims, and we wish a swift recovery to all those injured. Ukraine stands with the American people and denounces violence.”

Officials said a US citizen driving a white Ford pickup flying the flag of the Islamic State group had carried out the attack, killing at least 10 people and wounding more than 35. The suspect was killed in a shootout with police.

International condemnation poured in Wednesday for the attack on a crowd of New Year’s Eve revelers in New Orleans, which killed at least 10 people and wounded dozens more. “New Orleans, so dear to the hearts of the French, has been struck by terrorism,” French President Emmanuel Macron wrote on X, posting in both French and English.

New Orleans was initially founded by colonists from France and the attack took place in the Louisiana city’s famed French Quarter. “Our thoughts are with the families of the victims and the injured, as well as with the American people, whose sorrow we share,” Macron said.

Christian Estrosi, mayor of the southern city of Nice, which suffered a car-ramming attack in 2016 that killed 86 people, also sent condolences. “The tragedy in New Orleans, a sister city of Nice, very painfully recalls our own... Our thoughts go out to the families and the lives mowed down in mid-New Year’s celebrations,” he said on X.

“I am deeply saddened by the deliberate attack on those celebrating New Year’s in New Orleans,” the European Union‘s top diplomat, Kaja Kallas, posted on X. “There is no excuse for such violence... We stand in full solidarity with the victims and their families during this tragic time.”

“This is terrible news from New Orleans,” German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said in a post on X. “People celebrating happily are torn from their lives or injured by senseless hatred. We grieve with the families and friends of the victims and wish all those injured a quick recovery.”

“Deeply saddened by the terrorist attack in New Orleans,” Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar wrote on X. “My heartfelt condolences go out to the families of the victims. Wishing a swift recovery to the two injured Israeli citizens and all the wounded... Terror has no place in our world.”

“We are deeply saddened by the attack that took place in New Orleans, USA,” Turkey‘s foreign ministry said in a statement.

“We extend our condolences to the families and friends of those who lost their lives... We hope that the motive for the attack will be revealed as soon as possible and that those who might be responsible will be held accountable before justice.”

The French Quarter, near Bourbon Street is blocked off late morning with a heavy police and FBI presence after a Terrorist attack early in the morning in New Orleans, Louisiana, on January 1, 2025. At least 10 people were killed and 30 injured Wednesday when a vehicle plowed overnight into a New year's crowd in the heart of the thriving New Orleans tourist district, authorities in the southern US city said. (Photo by Emily KASK / AFP)

The United States saw 2025 begin with the violent attack. Here is what we know so far:

What happened?

A US citizen drove a white Ford pickup truck flying an Islamic State flag into throngs of people celebrating the New Year in the French Quarter, the Louisiana city’s most iconic tourist district, around 3:15 am (0915 GMT), according to the Federal Bureau of Investigation. He crashed the vehicle, then opened fire and died in a shootout with police, who said he had driven with the aim of killing as many people as possible.

At least 10 people were killed and more than 35 were wounded, said New Orleans police Superintendent Anne Kirkpatrick. The assailant shot and wounded two police officers, who were described as being in stable condition.

Who is the suspect?

This was not immediately clear but the FBI said it was investigating the attack as a possible act of terrorism. Officials say the pickup truck was flying a black flag of the Islamic State group and that they had recovered two improvised explosive devices. The FBI said it believes the suspect may have had accomplices.

Without providing evidence, US President-elect Donald Trump linked the attack to illegal immigration. The FBI, however, said the suspect was an American citizen from Texas. The FBI named the suspect as 42-year-old Shamsud-Din Jabbar and said he was a US Army veteran who was honorably discharged.

Where did the attack take place?

The car-ramming took place in the heart of the French Quarter, a historic district known for its vibrant night life with many bars, restaurants and jazz venues. The French Quarter and New Orleans in general are well known for the raucous pre-Lenten street party known as Mardi Gras.

The city was also hosting tens of thousands of people who came to see a major college football game called the Sugar Bowl, which has now been postponed by 24 hours. One of those injured in the truck-ramming was a student at the University of Georgia, one of the teams due to play.

New Orleans is also scheduled to host the Super Bowl on February 9.