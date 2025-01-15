Lavrov’s comments reflect Russia’s broader strategy of pushing for international recognition of its territorial gains. Russian officials have long framed negotiations as an opportunity for Ukraine and the West to formally acknowledge Moscow’s claims, a position repeatedly rejected by Kyiv and its allies. Additionally, Russian state media outlets have praised Trump’s interest in diplomacy, portraying it as a potential shift away from the hardline stance of the Biden administration.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov delivers his annual end-of-year press conference at the Russian Foreign Ministry headquarters in Moscow on Jan. 14, 2025. (Photo by Natalia KOLESNIKOVA / AFP)

He emphasized that any peace settlement should reflect Russia’s control over occupied territories, including Crimea and parts of Donetsk and Luhansk. “We see a growing understanding from the incoming US administration regarding the situation in Ukraine,” Lavrov said, according to Reuters . He added that Moscow is open to reviewing Trump’s proposals after his inauguration on Jan. 20 but insisted that any agreement must reflect Russia’s territorial gains.

Russian officials have expressed cautious optimism about Trump’s proposed approach. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov welcomed Trump’s apparent willingness to acknowledge “realities on the ground” in future negotiations in comments on Tuesday.

In response, Zelensky reiterated his stance that Ukraine will not agree to any peace deal that involves territorial concessions. “We welcome diplomatic efforts, but any resolution must respect Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity,” he said in a recent statement . “Anything less would mean rewarding the aggressor.”

Trump’s team appears confident in their ability to broker a diplomatic solution, but concerns remain that the incoming administration might pressure Ukraine into making significant concessions. According to The Wall Street Journal , one option under consideration involves a 20-year freeze on Ukraine’s NATO membership, a proposal aimed at addressing Moscow’s opposition to Kyiv’s alliance aspirations.

US President Donald Trump (L) and Russia's President Vladimir Putin leave at the end of a joint press conference after a meeting at the Presidential Palace in Helsinki, on July 16, 2018. (Photo by Yuri KADOBNOV / AFP)

Waltz emphasized Trump’s belief in his ability to mediate an end to the conflict. “The President-elect believes he can bring both sides to the table and find a resolution,” Waltz said.

President-elect Donald Trump ’s advisors have indicated that he may hold early peace talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin . On Tuesday, The Times reported that Trump’s national security adviser, Mike Waltz, suggested that these talks could begin as early as next week, with Switzerland offering to host potential negotiations.

European leaders, however, are watching developments with caution. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and French President Emmanuel Macron are expected to meet later this week to coordinate their approach to any US-led peace talks. Both leaders have expressed concerns about a rushed settlement that could undermine Ukraine’s position or set a dangerous precedent for future conflicts in Europe.

Last week, EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas warned against compromising Ukraine’s sovereignty, stating, “We all have a stake in ensuring that autocrats cannot place their imperial ambitions ahead of the bedrock rights of free and sovereign peoples.”

Australia demands answers over the death of captured national in Ukraine

Australia demanded answers from Russia this week over the reported death of Australian national Oscar Jenkins, who was captured by Russian forces while fighting for Ukraine. Jenkins was taken prisoner during heavy fighting near Bakhmut and had been held in Russian custody for several months before reports of his death surfaced, according to News.com.au.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese vowed to seek clarity regarding Jenkins’ fate and promised “the strongest possible action” if the reports are confirmed. “We are in direct communication with our international partners to investigate this matter and ensure accountability,” Albanese said in a televised statement.

Ukraine's Minister of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybiga (L) and Australia's Minister of Foreign Affairs Penny Wong (R) visit the Wall of Remembrance of the Fallen for Ukraine, a memorial dedicated to Ukrainian soldiers, during their meeting in Kyiv on December 18, 2024, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (Photo by Genya SAVILOV / AFP)

The Australian government summoned Russia’s ambassador to Canberra, Aleksey Pavlovsky, to demand an official explanation. Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong emphasized that “all options are on the table” if Russia is found to have violated international law in its treatment of Jenkins.

The incident has further strained relations between Australia and Russia, which have been tense since the downing of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 in 2014. Australia has been a steadfast supporter of Ukraine, providing humanitarian aid and military assistance since the start of the full-scale war.

“We stand with Ukraine in its fight for sovereignty and territorial integrity, and we will continue to do so,” Albanese said, reiterating Australia’s commitment to supporting Ukraine. Australian officials are coordinating with Kyiv to investigate the circumstances surrounding Jenkins’ reported death.

Battles intensify on multiple fronts in Donetsk and Luhansk regions

Fierce fighting continues on seven key fronts across eastern Ukraine, with the most intense battles concentrated in the Pokrovsk sector. According to Ukrinform, Russian forces are focusing their efforts on breaching Ukrainian defenses in this strategically vital area, but Ukrainian troops are holding their positions despite heavy shelling.

Reports from Ukraine’s General Staff indicate that Russian forces launched over 50 assaults across the eastern front on Jan. 14 alone. In addition to the Pokrovsk sector, major clashes were reported near Avdiivka and Bakhmut.

Ukrainian military spokesperson Oleksiy Dmytrashkivsky described the situation as “critical but under control,” noting that reinforcements had been deployed to key areas to prevent Russian breakthroughs.

In the Luhansk region, Russian forces attempted to push toward Svatove but encountered strong resistance from Ukrainian defenders. The area remains contested, with Ukrainian forces successfully repelling multiple attacks over the past 24 hours. Meanwhile, Ukrainian artillery continues to target Russian supply lines and command centers, aiming to disrupt Moscow’s offensive operations.

This handout photograph taken on January 10, 2025 and released by the press service of the 24th Mechanized Brigade of Ukrainian Armed Forces on January 13, 2025 shows a car driving on a road next to a burned military vehicle near Chasiv Yar town, in the Donetsk region, Ukraine. (Photo by Handout / 24th Mechanized Brigade of Ukrainian Armed Forces / AFP)

In his nightly address, Zelensky praised the resilience of Ukrainian forces, emphasizing that despite Russia’s intensified efforts, Ukraine remains committed to defending its sovereignty. “Every day, our soldiers demonstrate extraordinary courage and determination,” he said.

He also noted that additional international military aid would be crucial in sustaining Ukraine’s defenses against continued Russian offensives in the coming weeks.

Analysts suggest that Russia’s renewed focus on eastern Ukraine may be part of a broader strategy to consolidate its hold over key regions before any potential peace negotiations begin.

Recent reports indicate that Russian forces are attempting to bypass the heavily fortified city of Pokrovsk by targeting critical supply routes leading to the central city of Dnipro, according to AP. Maj. Viktor Trehubov, a Ukrainian military spokesperson, said the Russian force’s bypass strategy aims to cut off Ukrainian supplies and weaken defenses in the region.

The recent capture of the Yantarne settlement by Russian troops has brought them closer to the highway leading to the Dnipropetrovsk region, further threatening Ukrainian supply lines. This strategic advancement could force Ukrainian troops to defend from multiple directions, complicating their defensive operations.