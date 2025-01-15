In the footage, his Russian captors film themselves punching Jenkins.

Video footage from the time shows him in military uniform, speaking in both English and Ukrainian, confirming his name and nationality, and being asked if he was a mercenary.

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official .

Oscar Jenkins, a teacher from Melbourne, was captured by Russian troops last December while fighting alongside the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).

Australia is prepared to take “the strongest action possible” including the potential expulsion of the Russian ambassador if reports are confirmed that an Australian citizen was murdered after being captured by Russian forces, Reuters reported.

On Tuesday, 7News reported that according to its sources, the body of the 32-year-old had been found.

Advertisement

Kyiv Post reached out to Ukraine’s Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War for comment, but no response was received at the time of publication.

News of the possible death of the Australian volunteer has sparked outrage in Australia.

Australian media reported that the government were seeking comment from the Kremlin on reports that Jenkins had been murdered while in Russian captivity.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese called any harm inflicted on Jenkins “absolutely reprehensible.”

As 7News reported, the Australian Government is making urgent inquiries, even confirming on Monday that the Russian Ambassador was summoned to the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade “to seek information and reiterate Australia’s expectations that Russia will comply with its obligations under international law.”

Other Topics of Interest FACT CHECK: Hegseth Gets It Wrong on Ukraine, Russia and ISIS The former Fox News anchor said the Kremlin’s takeover of Crimea and deployment of the Russian army to invade Ukraine’s Donbas region was “a minor” incident.

“We stand with Ukraine in its fight for sovereignty and territorial integrity, and we will continue to do so,” Albanese said.

Australian officials indicated that they’re coordinating with Kyiv to investigate the circumstances surrounding Jenkins’ reported death.

International humanitarian law protects soldiers taken as prisoners of war. The Third Geneva Convention states that all prisoners of war must be treated humanely and protected from acts of violence or intimidation.

Advertisement

Russia labels foreign volunteer fighters as “mercenaries” and claims they are not entitled to protection under the Geneva Conventions.

International humanitarian law also establishes minimum conditions of detention, including standards for accommodation, food, clothing, hygiene, and medical care.

At least seven Australians are believed to have died fighting in Ukraine since Russia’s full-scale invasion began in 2022. However, Jenkins is thought to be the first Australian captured and held as a prisoner of war.

If he was killed while in Russian custody, Jenkins would be the first Australian POW to be executed since World War II.