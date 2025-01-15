Australia is prepared to take “the strongest action possible” including the potential expulsion of the Russian ambassador if reports are confirmed that an Australian citizen was murdered after being captured by Russian forces, Reuters reported.

Oscar Jenkins, a teacher from Melbourne, was captured by Russian troops last December while fighting alongside the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

Video footage from the time shows him in military uniform, speaking in both English and Ukrainian, confirming his name and nationality, and being asked if he was a mercenary.

In the footage, his Russian captors film themselves punching Jenkins.

On Tuesday, 7News reported that according to its sources, the body of the 32-year-old had been found.

Advertisement

Kyiv Post reached out to Ukraine’s Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War for comment, but no response was received at the time of publication.

News of the possible death of the Australian volunteer has sparked outrage in Australia.

Australian media reported that the government were seeking comment from the Kremlin on reports that Jenkins had been murdered while in Russian captivity.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese called any harm inflicted on Jenkins “absolutely reprehensible.”

As 7News reported, the Australian Government is making urgent inquiries, even confirming on Monday that the Russian Ambassador was summoned to the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade “to seek information and reiterate Australia’s expectations that Russia will comply with its obligations under international law.”

FACT CHECK: Hegseth Gets It Wrong on Ukraine, Russia and ISIS
Other Topics of Interest

FACT CHECK: Hegseth Gets It Wrong on Ukraine, Russia and ISIS

The former Fox News anchor said the Kremlin’s takeover of Crimea and deployment of the Russian army to invade Ukraine’s Donbas region was “a minor” incident.

“We stand with Ukraine in its fight for sovereignty and territorial integrity, and we will continue to do so,” Albanese said.

Australian officials indicated that they’re coordinating with Kyiv to investigate the circumstances surrounding Jenkins’ reported death.

International humanitarian law protects soldiers taken as prisoners of war. The Third Geneva Convention states that all prisoners of war must be treated humanely and protected from acts of violence or intimidation.

Advertisement

Russia labels foreign volunteer fighters as “mercenaries” and claims they are not entitled to protection under the Geneva Conventions.

International humanitarian law also establishes minimum conditions of detention, including standards for accommodation, food, clothing, hygiene, and medical care.

At least seven Australians are believed to have died fighting in Ukraine since Russia’s full-scale invasion began in 2022. However, Jenkins is thought to be the first Australian captured and held as a prisoner of war.

If he was killed while in Russian custody, Jenkins would be the first Australian POW to be executed since World War II.

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Kyiv Post
Kyiv Post

Kyiv Post is Ukraine’s first and oldest English news organization since 1995. Its international market reach of 97% outside of Ukraine makes it truly Ukraine’s Global – and most reliable – Voice.

More on Prisoners of War
‘It’s Such a Disaster’ – Ukraine at War Update for Jan. 16 War in Ukraine
‘It’s Such a Disaster’ – Ukraine at War Update for Jan. 16
By John Moretti
42m ago
Kyiv Brings Home 25 POWs, Including Wounded, in 1st Exchange of 2025 Zelensky
Kyiv Brings Home 25 POWs, Including Wounded, in 1st Exchange of 2025
By Kateryna Zakharchenko
13h ago
Russians Tried to Force Ukrainian POW’s Wife to Carry Out Terrorist Attacks SBU
Russians Tried to Force Ukrainian POW’s Wife to Carry Out Terrorist Attacks
By Kyiv Post
14h ago
‘There Should Be No Doubt Left in the World’ – Ukraine at War Update for Jan. 13 Zelensky
‘There Should Be No Doubt Left in the World’ – Ukraine at War Update for Jan. 13
By Katie Livingstone
2d ago
Read Next
Israel and Hamas Agree to Gaza Ceasefire After 15 Months of War, Over 60,000 Killed Biden
Israel and Hamas Agree to Gaza Ceasefire After 15 Months of War, Over 60,000 Killed
By Kyiv Post
9h ago
Ukraine and Poland’s Leaders Discuss ‘Real’ Security Guarantees Ukraine
Ukraine and Poland’s Leaders Discuss ‘Real’ Security Guarantees
By TVP World
10h ago
FACT CHECK: Hegseth Gets It Wrong on Ukraine, Russia and ISIS US
FACT CHECK: Hegseth Gets It Wrong on Ukraine, Russia and ISIS
By Kyiv Post
11h ago
Nord Stream Mystery: Finland, NATO, and the Hybrid War with Russia NATO
Nord Stream Mystery: Finland, NATO, and the Hybrid War with Russia
By Chuck Pfarrer
11h ago
Sponsored content
« Previous Russia Targets Ukraine’s Major Gas Storage in Wednesday Missile Attack – Energy Sources
Next » From Aircraft to Trenches: Transfers of Air Force Technicians to Infantry Spark Controversy, Raise Alarm